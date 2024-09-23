BlockDAG’s 300M Monthly Mining Rewards Announced in AMA – ROI Potential Soars for Early Miners, Helium & SUI Set to Rally!

This week, the altcoin universe buzzed with significant news from BlockDAG, SUI, and Helium. SUI forecasts anticipate another surge after a robust 20% increase, while Helium has been breaking revenue records, signaling strong market movements.

BlockDAG’s latest AMA was particularly newsworthy, with CEO Antony Turner announcing a whopping 300 million BDAG coins monthly for early miners. This bounty will gradually decrease as more miners join, making now the prime time for early adopters to maximize their benefits.

The announcement sparked a rush in mining rig purchases, with over 12,000 units sold, generating $4.8 million in revenue. The potential for a staggering 30,000x ROI positions BDAG as an attractive mining and financial prospect.

SUI Eyes $1.16 Target Amid Bullish Trends

SUI has shown resilience and growth, currently trading around $0.90 after a significant 20% rise, though still short of its August peak of $1.05. Technical analysts spot a potential breakout within a bullish flag pattern on the charts, suggesting a push towards $1.16 could be on the horizon if it breaks the resistance at $0.9183.

Helium’s Revenue Surge Propels Growth

Helium has reported a remarkable uptick in its data revenue, reaching a daily high of $4,070.14, mainly from mobile services. This boost in usage has led to an increased rate of token burns, tightening the supply and potentially enhancing HNT’s value. The technical outlook remains positive, though resistance near $8.49 warrants attention.

Window of Opportunity

While SUI’s price is poised for more gains and Helium continues to attract users with its increasing data revenue, BlockDAG offers an unprecedented chance for early miners. With a large reward pool of 300 million BDAG coins and a potential 30,000x ROI, early participants are positioned to reap massive benefits.

However, as the demand for the X Series miners intensifies, the available rewards are quickly diminishing. If you’re considering getting involved, the time to act is now—before these opportunities slip away.

