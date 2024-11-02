BlockDAG’s 100% Bonus Is the Crypto Deal of the Year: Profits Soar for TRX Holders While Litecoin Faces Critical Resistance!

When crypto enthusiasts detect a market trend, they react swiftly, keeping tabs on every fluctuation and development.

Tron (TRX) has witnessed a notable surge, rewarding 87% of its holders with profits thanks to a bump in trading volume that has uplifted its market value. Meanwhile, Litecoin remains poised near a resistance level, with potential for a breakout drawing close attention.

Amid these movements, BlockDAG (BDAG) has hit a significant presale landmark, amassing $110 million. This blockchain innovation is shifting market perspectives with its newly updated website and the initiation of its mainnet test phase.

Its distinguishing feature is the 100% bonus on all BDAG coin purchases—a prime chance for buyers to increase their BDAG portfolios.

Tron Holders Reap Benefits as Target Prices Approach $0.20

Tron’s momentum is on the rise, with about 87% of its holders currently seeing profits as trading activities propel its value upward. In the past month, TRX has fluctuated between $0.1525 and $0.1675, maintaining an upward trend that analysts predict might hit $0.20 by November, driven by enhanced interest and market liquidity.

However, a degree of caution is warranted, as potential market shifts or abrupt sell-offs could retract these gains. Moreover, a lack of substantial updates within Tron’s ecosystem might impede its growth, potentially leaving TRX exposed to more cutting-edge competitors.

Litecoin Price Analysis: Will It Surpass the $72 Resistance?

Since September, Litecoin has been on a steady climb from $60, approaching the $70 mark as it nears the $72 resistance threshold. Trading around $69, Litecoin displays persistent buying interest, especially as it stays above its 20-day and 50-day EMAs. Surpassing the $72 mark could see Litecoin aiming for $76, capturing trader interest for a potential prolonged rally.

However, a reversal is still a possibility, as strong resistance has historically curtailed Litecoin’s ascension. A downturn could push Litecoin back to support levels around $68.45 or even lower, dampening near-term prospects.

BlockDAG Presale Reaches $110M — 100% Bonus Allows Buyers to Double Up on BDAG

Imagine being at the forefront of the next big crypto trend—BlockDAG is just that, picking up pace with each new presale milestone.

While Tron benefits from robust trading volumes and Litecoin navigates near resistance levels, BlockDAG has exceeded expectations, raising $110 million in its presale with 14.7 billion BDAG coins distributed.

BlockDAG has introduced a time-limited 100% bonus, allowing buyers to double their BDAG holdings by applying the ‘BDAG100’ code at checkout. This offer responds to the spike in Bitcoin prices, nearing record highs, and addresses the massive wave of community requests on social media, emphasizing the growing demand for BDAG.

BlockDAG isn’t merely riding the crypto wave; it’s pioneering new standards in the crypto universe. With over 170,000 unique holders, the project’s quick presale growth reflects strong community engagement.

With BDAG’s price currently at $0.022 in batch 25, early backers have witnessed a 2100% increase from its initial price of $0.001. This swift progress and strong market interest have led analysts to project a potential 30,000x ROI, with BDAG expected to reach $30 by 2030.

The momentum continues with an upcoming mainnet test phase and a sleek, redesigned website that showcases its advanced technology and distinguishes it in the crypto sphere.

With daily increasing demand for DAG coins, the ongoing presale is anticipated to prompt a significant price surge soon. Now might be the ideal time to engage at lower rates before prices escalate and the exclusive 100% bonus offer ends.

Best Trending Crypto

Tron holders are currently enjoying gains from a recent price rise, and Litecoin’s price analysis signals a potential breakout despite existing resistance. However, BlockDAG stands out as a prime choice for sustained growth, powered by a thriving presale that has already generated $110 million.

With swift batch progress and a 100% bonus, BlockDAG’s value is poised to soar as it garners attention among top trending crypto projects. As BlockDAG gears up for its mainnet testing phase and the next presale batch is about to launch, this could be your last opportunity to acquire BDAG coins at more advantageous prices.

