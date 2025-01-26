BlockDAG’s 10% USDT Cashback Program Enters Final 2 Days – XRP Faces Sell-Offs & BNB Coin Price Eyes Surge

2025 is off to an exciting start for some of the top trending crypto projects.

XRP’s recent price action has been a hot topic, with profit-taking causing a 9% dip from its all-time high.

Meanwhile, the BNB Coin price surge is turning heads, with analysts predicting a potential 50% rally as it breaks out of a downtrend.

And finally, BlockDAG is stealing the spotlight with its upgraded affiliate program. Offering 10% instant USDT cashback to both referrers and purchasers, this deal has sparked a frenzy.

With just two days remaining, the rush is on to secure BDAG coins before this exclusive offer ends.

Profit-Taking Intensifies: XRP’s Recent Price Action Explained

XRP’s recent price action has drawn attention as the cryptocurrency experienced a 9% decline from its all-time high of $3.41 on January 16, 2025.

The drop has been attributed to intensified profit-taking, with on-chain data showing a consistent rise in the Network Realised Profit/Loss (NPL) metric.

This indicates a higher number of investors are selling XRP at a profit, which has increased market supply. Compounding this, the Exchange Flow Balance surged by 105% since January 17, reflecting a rise in exchange deposits.

If these sell-offs persist, XRP’s price action suggests it could face further pressure, with $2.45 as a critical support level.

BNB Coin Price Surge Sparks Optimism for a 50% Rally

The recent BNB Coin price surge has fueled predictions of a potential 50% rally, with analysts eyeing a target of $1,085.7. This optimism stems from the coin’s resilience above its $650.6 support level, a critical threshold that has historically signified strong buying interest.

Technical patterns reveal that BNB has broken out of a prolonged downtrend, forming higher lows and signaling bullish momentum.

Increased trading activity further supports this trend, as traders anticipate testing resistance levels at $750 and $800. If BNB maintains its current trajectory, the BNB Coin price surge could continue, paving the way for further upward movement.

BlockDAG’s Affiliate Program Nears Deadline: 2 Days Left for 10% Cashback

BlockDAG’s upgraded afiliate program has caught the spotlight, offering participants a unique opportunity to earn 10% instant cashback in USDT. With only two days remaining, the program has generated a surge of activity as referrers and purchasers work together to maximise their rewards.

As one of the top trending crypto projects, BlockDAG has seen its community grow significantly, driven by the success of this program and its record-breaking presale progress.

The affiliate program’s design ensures a win-win scenario for everyone involved. Referrers earn 10% cashback in USDT for every purchase made through their link, while buyers also receive 10% cashback on their purchases.

For example, a referred purchase of $5000 in BDAG coins earns both the referrer and the purchaser $500 each, creating value for all participants.

This simple yet effective structure has fueled excitement and engagement within BlockDAG’s rapidly expanding community, now boasting over 170,000 unique holders.

With BDAG priced at $0.0248 and $184.5 million already raised in the coin presale, BlockDAG’s growth is impossible to ignore. The presale is quickly approaching its $600M target, driven by strong trader interest and increasing demand for the coin.

This momentum has made BlockDAG one of the top trending crypto projects, and with only two days left in the affiliate program, the opportunity to participate is rapidly fading. The future of BlockDAG looks increasingly bright as it continues to break new ground.

Final Takeaways On Top Trending Cryptos

As 2025 unfolds, these top trending crypto projects are shaping the market narrative.

XRP’s recent price action highlights the impact of profit-taking, with a 9% drop and $2.45 as a key support level.

On the other hand, the BNB Coin price surge continues to build optimism, with analysts eyeing a potential 50% rally to $1,085.7.

Meanwhile, crypto enthusiasts are racing to send their referral links to their networks before BlockDAG’s upgraded affiliate program ends in just two days.

With $184.5 million already raised and the presale rapidly approaching its $600M target, BlockDAG’s momentum has captivated the market, making this the final chance to join the action at BDAG’s low presale price of $0.0248.