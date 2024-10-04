BlockDAG’s $1 Million Giveaway Witness Viral Rush While Ethereum ETFs Experience Declines & Fantom Shows Growth

Ethereum ETFs witnessed substantial outflows on Monday, with more than $79 million withdrawn. This shift comes as market participants reallocate resources, driven by a perceived stagnation in Ethereum’s recent developments.

Conversely, Fantom (FTM) has demonstrated notable growth, nearly doubling in value since the launch of the Sonic testnet. It now approaches a critical resistance level, which will be pivotal in determining whether its price can ascend to $1.

Amidst these market movements, BlockDAG’s presale is experiencing a surge in activity, buoyed by its ambitious $1M giveaway. With predictions suggesting a potential 20,000x growth in returns, the question arises: could this heightened presale activity trigger a rapid price surge sooner than anticipated?

Major Outflows as $79M Exits Ethereum ETFs

Ethereum-focused ETFs saw significant capital withdrawals on Monday, marking the largest outflow since July, predominantly from Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust (ETHE), though Bitwise’s ETHW experienced modest inflows.

Despite Ether’s price rising by 11% recently, a cautious approach prevails among market participants, who are realigning their resources amidst Ethereum’s slow pace in unveiling new developments. The anticipated Pectra update in 2025 aims to rejuvenate interest by introducing innovative features, yet for now, institutional focus appears to be shifting towards other opportunities.

Fantom’s Price Outlook: Can FTM Reach $1?

Fantom’s impressive ascent, following the Sonic testnet debut, has positioned it near the crucial $1 milestone. After overcoming a long-standing resistance level, FTM now contends with the next barrier between $0.75 and $0.86. Success in breaching this resistance could pave the way for continued upward momentum towards $1. However, failure to sustain this breakthrough could mean that the recent surge is merely a temporary peak rather than the beginning of a sustained upward trajectory.

BlockDAG Launches Its Second $1M Giveaway—A Stellar Opportunity for Enthusiasts!

BlockDAG is back with another $1 million giveaway, enhancing its already impressive growth strategy. Participating in the giveaway is straightforward: maintain a balance of $100 in BDAG coins, engage with BlockDAG on social media, and share the giveaway post. Completing these simple steps could see participants becoming one of 50 fortunate winners to receive 20,000 BDAG coins. Additionally, referrals offer bonus entries, amplifying the chances to win.

Since its testnet launch, BlockDAG’s presale has soared to $80 million, positioning it among the largest in cryptocurrency history. This landmark achievement has led experts to foresee a bright future for BlockDAG, with potential value escalations hinting at a price of $20 by 2027. As the giveaway attracts more participants, it significantly boosts BlockDAG’s visibility across the digital landscape.

The benefits of this giveaway extend beyond the individual winners to the broader BlockDAG community. With rising demand, the value of BDAG coins held by participants has witnessed substantial growth—an astonishing 1820% across 22 presale batches.

As news of the giveaway spreads through social media, an increasing number of traders are drawn to the presale, with the 23rd batch approaching a sell-out. Those looking to maximize potential returns are finding that early participation is paramount, as escalating demand pushes up prices with each new batch released.

Which Crypto Will Dominate 2024?

While Ethereum ETFs face significant outflows, indicating a shift in sentiment due to recent underwhelming developments, all eyes are on the upcoming Pectra update in 2025, which could potentially rejuvenate its market stance. Meanwhile, Fantom is targeting the $1 threshold, with its future hanging on the ability to overcome the resistance levels between $0.75 and $0.86, potentially setting the stage for a long-term upward trajectory.

However, the spotlight remains intensely focused on BlockDAG’s $1 million giveaway. With its presale now nearing $80 million and demand climbing rapidly, BlockDAG stands out as the primary contender in the race for which crypto will make the most significant impact in 2024. With the 23rd presale batch nearly sold out, the timing for engagement is crucial for those looking to capitalize on BlockDAG’s momentum.

