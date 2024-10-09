BlockDAG Whale Activity Brings $10M in 72hrs to Presale! Ethereum Price Down & Tron Aims ATH

The crypto market is all over the place right now, but a few standout projects are catching everyone’s attention. Ethereum struggles to break free from its bearish trend, while Tron shows promising bullish momentum.

But the real buzz is all about BlockDAG! It’s blowing up with its presale, pulling in a massive $10 million from whales in 72 hours, totalling over $92 million. BlockDAG Explorer’s release excites developers by offering a fresh tool for exploring real-time transactions. With all this excitement, BlockDAG is quickly becoming a major player in the crypto scene.

Ethereum Price Fights Uphill Battle

Ethereum struggles to bounce back after dropping below $2,350 and faces a major hurdle around the $2,400 level. ETH is still trading under $2,400 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average, which means it’s still stuck in a bearish trend.

Ethereum must surpass the $2,400 and $2,420 resistance levels to improve its position. It could climb toward $2,480 or even $2,550 if that happens. But if ETH can’t push past this hurdle, it might drop again, with support levels around $2,300 and $2,220. Traders are closely watching for signs of a recovery or another drop in the coming sessions.

Tron Open Interest Sees 15% Surge

Tron (TRX) shows strong bullish momentum, even in the bearish market. TRX’s open interest jumped over 15%, gaining momentum while other big cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling. On October 4, 2024, TRX confirmed a bullish breakout after retesting a key level, forming a solid bullish daily candle.

Currently trading around $0.1572, TRX has seen a 2% price surge in 24 hours and a 13% increase in trading volume, indicating rising investor interest. On-chain data also looks positive and shows a Long/Short ratio of 1.034, indicating favour for long positions. If TRX maintains this momentum, it could push toward a new all-time high in the coming days.

BlockDAG Hits $10M in 72 Hours & Rolls Out New Explore

In just 72 hours, BlockDAG’s presale exploded with a massive $10 million influx from whales, taking the project to a whole new level and sending demand through the roof. High-volume traders are scrambling to grab their spot in the presale, which is at $92 million and selling out faster than expected.

The hype is real, and BlockDAG is quickly emerging as the hottest name in the crypto market. Traders are locking in their positions as each batch closes, driving up prices and making BlockDAG the talk of the town. Currently in batch 24 and priced at $0.0206 early holders have seen a 1960% return since batch 1.

The excitement doesn’t stop there—BlockDAG launched its highly anticipated BlockDAG Explorer. This new tool sparks excitement among blockchain developers, giving them the power to explore and interact with the network in real-time. With its sleek intuitive design and real-time tracking, developers can dive into transaction details, opening up a whole new world of possibilities on the network.

Traders are buzzing, developers are excited, and everyone in the crypto space is waiting for what’s next. With a booming presale and the cutting-edge BlockDAG Explorer, BlockDAG has solidified itself as one of the most talked about projects in crypto.

The Ups & Downs of The Crypto Market

Ethereum faces a tough road ahead, struggling to break through its key resistance levels. On the flip side, Tron is gaining serious momentum, and if they can maintain this bullish energy, it could be on the verge of hitting new all-time highs. While Ethereum faces challenges and Tron powers through with its recent gains, BlockDAG is stealing the show.

BlockDAG raised $10 million in just 72 hours, due to whale activity. The presale has now reached $92 million and is moving very quickly. Additionally, the excitement around the BlockDAG Explorer is attracting developers keen to fully explore the network’s capabilities.

With all this momentum, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a top contender in the crypto market, and all eyes are on what’s coming next. For traders or developers, BlockDAG is one project in 2024 that can’t be missed out.

