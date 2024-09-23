As 2024 unfolds, the spotlight shines on three significant players in the crypto sphere: BlockDAG, Ethereum, and XRP. Each brings pivotal developments to the fore.

BlockDAG stands out with its impressive partnerships and the potential for major exchange listings. Its strategic deals with football powerhouses Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan have fueled a presale that’s already amassed over $74.5 million.

While BlockDAG accelerates, Ethereum is experiencing a steady price increase, now approaching the critical $2,400 resistance mark. Meanwhile, XRP investors are keeping a close watch on Ripple’s maneuvers in both the political and business arenas. Amidst these dynamics, BlockDAG is emerging as a formidable contender for the best crypto choice in 2024.



Ethereum Nears Key Resistance Level

Ethereum’s trajectory has seen a steady ascent, currently trading just over $2,320, with eyes set on a significant threshold at $2,400. After surpassing a minor resistance at $2,350, Ethereum touched $2,390 but faced challenges at $2,400. A successful breach of this barrier could see Ethereum aiming for $2,450 and $2,500.



Conversely, a failure to surpass $2,380 might trigger a pullback, with potential supports at $2,350 and $2,250. The investment community remains on alert, monitoring Ethereum’s responses to these crucial levels.

XRP and Ripple’s Strategic Political Engagements

Ripple has been notably active in the political field, with co-founder Chris Larsen backing Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s election. This political engagement follows closely on the heels of a $125 million settlement with the SEC, sparking a more vocal stance from the company.

On the business front, Ripple is set to introduce a Japanese Yen stablecoin, piquing the interest of XRP investors who are attuned to how these political and economic developments could influence the token’s trajectory.

BlockDAG’s Potential Exchange Listing and Its Implications

2024 has marked an extraordinary year for BlockDAG, thanks in large part to its landmark deals with two of soccer’s titans. Initially, BlockDAG clinched a $10 million, three-year sponsorship with Borussia Dortmund, a leading club in Germany’s soccer scene. The momentum didn’t stop there; they also secured a significant partnership with Italy’s renowned Inter Milan.

These strategic alliances have catapulted BlockDAG’s presale revenues to over $74.5 million, with more than 13 billion BDAG coins now circulating in the market. This robust financial influx has led analysts to speculate that a listing on major cryptocurrency exchanges is imminent for BlockDAG.

So, what’s the big deal about being listed? Listing on a prominent exchange would enhance BlockDAG’s liquidity, making it easier for more people to trade the coin, potentially driving its price even higher. Moreover, a listing enhances the coin’s credibility, attracting both retail and institutional buyers and positioning BlockDAG as a reliable long-term asset in the bustling crypto landscape.

Fueled by the excitement from these soccer deals and the prospect of exchange listings, some analysts are making audacious forecasts. One such prediction suggests that BlockDAG’s price per coin could soar to $30 by 2030—a substantial leap from its current price of $0.0178.

BlockDAG’s presale is currently at $0.0192 in batch 23, offering early buyers a return of over 1820%. The recent testnet launch has sparked whale interest, with massive buys underway.

Choosing the Premier Crypto Purchase for 2024

While Ethereum continues its upward climb and XRP navigates through its political and economic updates, BlockDAG distinguishes itself with unmatched growth potential. With strong indications of upcoming exchange listings and a potential 30,000x ROI, BlockDAG is capturing the attention of savvy traders looking for substantial returns.

As the current presale phase nears completion, the opportunity to participate in BlockDAG’s journey is becoming ever more precious, marking now as a potentially strategic entry point for those aiming to capitalize on its future escalations.

