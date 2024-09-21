BlockDAG Rumored to Partner With Premier League Giant! Can PEPE & FLOKI Match Its $20 by 2027 Price Prediction?

Two top meme coins – PEPE and FLOKI – have some interesting news on the table. PEPE’s prediction faces a key resistance at $0.000010 and FLOKI eyes a 483% surge after a successful airdrop. Zooming significantly ahead of these two top meme coins is BlockDAG, which is attracting buyers far and wide

BlockDAG has already secured two high-profile soccer deals and is rumored to be partnering with a Premier League giant. With over $73 million raised in its presale and BDAG’s price soaring by 1,680% in just 22 batches, the numbers are hard to ignore. Holders are now buzzing about two of BlockDAG’s forecasts: $20 coin value by 2027 and a 20,000x ROI potential.

PEPE Price Prediction: Will $0.000010 Spark a Surge?

Pepe Coin’s (PEPE) prediction is approaching a critical moment as its price hovers below key resistance levels. After struggling to break past $0.00000980, PEPE saw a decline, forming a low near $0.00000630.

While it’s trying to recover, two bearish trend lines at $0.0000080 and $0.0000090 are keeping the price in check. For PEPE to regain strength, it must close above the $0.000010 mark. However, failure to hold support around $0.00000635 could send the price tumbling down to $0.0000045.

FLOKI News: Meme Coin Eyes 483% Surge

Floki is currently trading at $0.0001283, up 3.9% for the week. The Shiba Inu-themed coin, which leads the Play-to-Earn (P2E) sector, continues to capture attention, especially after teaming up with viral meme coin Simon’s Cat.

Floki holders who qualified during an August snapshot are now set to receive CAT tokens in an exciting airdrop. Analysts see significant potential, with Chimp of the North predicting a 150% rise in Floki’s price, while Crypto-Rod speculates a surge to $0.0007, marking a 483% gain.

BlockDAG’s 3rd Soccer Deal: 20,000x ROI Possible?

BlockDAG is one of the most sought-after crypto right now with two of the biggest crypto-soccer deals of 2024. The first was a $10 million, three-year partnership with Borussia Dortmund, followed by a similar high-profile deal with Italian soccer giant Inter Milan.

Now, rumors suggest that BlockDAG is on the cusp of its third major partnership—this time with a Premier League team. This speculation is igniting excitement across the crypto world, especially as BlockDAG’s presale continues to gain traction.

With over $73 million already raised, BDAG’s presale is showing strong progress. Early holders who bought in during the initial batches have seen the coin’s value skyrocket by 1,680%, from $0.001 in batch 1 to $0.0178 in batch 22.

Due to these soccer deals, combined with a rock-solid presale performance, two major forecasts have emerged for BlockDAG: analysts predict that BDAG could hit $20 by 2027, and some speculate that current holders could see a jaw-dropping 20,000x ROI in the coming years.

As anticipation builds around the potential Premier League club deal, demand for BDAG coins is at a record high. The current presale batch 22 priced at $0.0178, which opened only days ago, is nearly sold out. With prices set to rise in the upcoming batches, the opportunity to capitalize on BlockDAG’s future growth is quickly slipping away. If you’re aiming to lock in your spot and potentially realize that 20,000x ROI, time is running out!

The Big Takeaway

While PEPE traders are watching the critical $0.000010 resistance level and FLOKI holders are hopeful about a rise to $0.0007, these developments pale in comparison to the potential returns BlockDAG is offering. BlockDAG’s soccer partnerships, combined with a $73 million presale and a 1,680% price surge, have led to two eye-catching forecasts: BDAG is projected to reach $20 by 2027, and early holders could see up to 20,000x ROI in the coming years.

The result? Demand for BDAG is at an all-time high, with batch 22 priced at $0.0178 on the verge of selling out. Those looking to capitalize on these potential gains might want to act quickly before BlockDAG’s price rises further!

Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase: