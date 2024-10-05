BlockDAG Raises $2M in 24 Hours, Presale Hits $80M—What’s in Store for ICP and XLM?

Internet Computer (ICP) surged by 16% this week, thanks to a sharp increase in network activity. Stellar Lumens (XLM) followed with an 8.2% boost, adding a sense of optimism to its price outlook. However, BlockDAG has quickly moved ahead of both in terms of momentum.

With an impressive 1820% price jump since the first presale batch and a successful testnet launch, BlockDAG has become a magnet for whales. In just one day, the project raised $2 million, propelling its presale total to $80 million.

ICP Crypto’s 16% Value Surge

ICP has gained 16% over the past week, driven by a notable rise in network engagement. Now trading at around $9.60, the token faces resistance at $9.90. If it fails to break through, a pullback is likely, according to analysts.

However, the story goes beyond price fluctuations. ICP’s network activity has spiked by 5000%, pushing it ahead of several major blockchains. This growth is largely fueled by the popularity of blockchain-based applications like bob.fun, which operates on ICP’s platform.

XLM Price Prediction: $0.103 Resistance in Focus

Stellar Lumens (XLM) has enjoyed an 8.2% increase over the past four days, following the broader market trend for altcoins. Still, the key challenge remains its $0.103 resistance level, which has been a ceiling since August.

Despite recent gains, XLM has been rejected at this level twice before. If bulls fail to convert this resistance into support, a bearish trend could emerge. Technical indicators, such as the RSI, suggest room for continued upward movement, but caution is warranted.

BlockDAG’s Whale-Driven Surge: A Closer Look

BlockDAG’s presale is witnessing unprecedented whale activity, with several large buyers purchasing millions of BDAG coins. This surge has led to a $2 million increase in presale revenue in just 24 hours.

In total, BlockDAG’s presale has now surpassed $80 million. Much of this momentum is driven by its potential for high returns. For instance, early presale batch buyers have seen a staggering 1820% ROI.

Looking ahead, analysts are forecasting that BDAG could reach $20 per coin by 2027. At the current price of $0.0192, the long-term potential appears significant, which explains the rapid influx of interest.

BlockDAG’s rise isn’t coincidental. It has capitalized on the recent market recovery and demonstrated resilience, attracting the confidence of both retail buyers and whales. This trust has been reflected in the growing capital inflows.

Adding to this, BlockDAG’s testnet launch has impressed users with its ecosystem’s scalability and ease of use. The positive feedback underscores the project’s technical strength.

For those who join early, the returns could be considerable. With a price of $0.0192, now could be a strategic time to get involved before the next price hike.

Top Crypto Performers: A Mixed Picture

While ICP’s 16% rise is encouraging, it may face resistance soon. Likewise, XLM’s 8.2% increase could falter if it doesn’t break past $0.103. Both coins are navigating uncertain territory, with their next moves hinging on key market levels.

In contrast, BlockDAG appears to be on more stable ground. Having raised $2 million in a single day and with $80 million in total presale revenue, the project is positioned for further growth. Currently priced at $0.0192, analysts suggest BDAG could rise to $20 by 2027, offering substantial potential for those who enter early.

