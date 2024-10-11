BlockDAG Raises $10M in 72 Hours Amid 50% Bonus Frenzy, Solana Maintains Optimism, Injective User Base Skyrockets

This week the crypto market has been bustling. News from Injective (INJ) shows a huge increase in users, while Solana’s (SOL) price outlook stays hopeful, even with a small setback this week.

Yet, the headline news is BlockDAG’s remarkable achievement, pulling in $10 million in just 72 hours. This surge is linked to several reasons, but a key one is BlockDAG’s 50% bonus on all purchases until October 14th. With only four days left, there’s a rush to buy from BlockDAG.

Injective (INJ) Update: User Numbers Rocket by 2,000%

Injective (INJ) is in the spotlight with a 2,000% jump in daily users, passing 1 billion transactions on its blockchain. This increase shows growing interest in Injective’s offerings.

Investors are staying positive. Data from CoinGlass shows more people betting on Injective’s price going up, with good buying and selling ratios on Binance. The release of INJ 3.0 has seen a 400% rise in the number of coins being burned. Also, Injective’s growth includes working with BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund, making it more attractive as a deflationary asset.

Solana (SOL) Price Look: Will It Reach $350?

Solana’s (SOL) price outlook for 2024 is uncertain as it faces hurdles despite strong support from big backers. Currently at $144.38 after a 7.8% fall this week, Solana is having a tough time pushing past tough spots. Even with promises of better performance and handling, limits like money flow and market shifts could slow its growth.

Experts think hitting $350 will need ongoing strong market trends and fresh support from big financial players. Without these boosts, Solana’s near-term improvements might be small, with some experts predicting a rise to $200 by the end of October.

$10M Raised in 72 Hours: BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Fuels a Buying Frenzy

BlockDAG is racing ahead in the crypto world, raking in an impressive $10 million in just 72 hours. This burst of activity sets the stage for hitting a huge $600 million target soon. The buzz is growing quickly, and big players are jumping at the chance for hefty gains, drawn by the short-term 50% bonus still up for grabs for the next four days.

The bonus has been a big draw, pulling in those who trade large amounts, pushing them to move quickly and bulk up their collections. This extra push has buyers eager to lock in their purchases before the presale moves on. The energy is undeniable, and early supporters are buzzing about a potential 20,000x return as BlockDAG keeps breaking through its goals.

Especially, the big players are boosting BlockDAG’s presale, sparking talk that this venture could yield returns rarely seen in the crypto scene. BDAG coin is priced at $0.0206, with early purchasers seeing a 1960% return already.

Over 14 billion coins have been snapped up, hitting presale batch 24 and raising nearly $93.5 million as more people pile in. BlockDAG is on track to become one of the standout cryptos as we head into 2025. With excitement mounting and the bonus offer period closing soon, early birds are lining up for what could be the adventure of a lifetime.

Best Crypto to Dive Into Right Now

Though the crypto market is known for its swings and roundabouts, and nothing is a sure thing, the overall mood is tilting toward hope. Injective’s user base has exploded by 2,000%, and while Solana’s price outlook shows a mix of reactions, it still trends hopeful.

Yet, BlockDAG is drawing special attention as it’s poised to leave a big mark on the community, coming in strong and making waves even during its presale. BlockDAG has attracted a huge crowd, with $10 million gathered in three days and another four days left for others to grab the 50% bonus.

