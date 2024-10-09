BlockDAG Raises $10M in 72 Hours—30,000x ROI for Holders Next? Insights on Solana’s Forecast & BNB’s Surge!

Solana’s price has slipped over 14%, with some analysts predicting even more losses due to centralization woes. In contrast, Binance’s BNB is on the rise, benefiting from fresh-yield farming options and expanded services in Argentina.

But while BNB rides steady, it can’t quite match the incredible potential gains that BlockDAG is promising. With a neat $10 million raised in just 72 hours, BlockDAG has seen thousands of new holders flock to its network, eager to join in.

As demand keeps climbing, experts predict BlockDAG could deliver an astounding 30,000x ROI in the coming years. With presale batch 24 selling out rapidly, the project has already secured its spot as October’s top trending crypto.

Solana (SOL) Forecast: Could it Dip to $110 in October?

Solana (SOL) is facing a challenging October, with its price dropping over 14% early in the month, currently hovering near $135.25. This decline is largely due to global tensions and critiques about Solana’s centralization.

Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden’s recent comments hit hard, as he accused Solana of sacrificing decentralization for speed, calling it risky for significant projects. This has shaken investor confidence, pushing them to safer assets like the U.S. dollar. On top of that, Solana’s current price patterns suggest it might fall further, potentially down to the $110 mark.

BNB’s Price Surge: Yield Farming, Argentina License & More

Binance (BNB) has seen a price surge, caused by updates to its yield farming and staking features. These improvements are attracting developers who value Binance’s scalability for building decentralized applications.



Additionally, Binance recently secured a license to operate fully in Argentina, giving it access to a broader audience in Latin America. This regulatory win not only expands Binance’s reach but also opens up its full suite of trading services to a new market. As Binance continues to grow its offerings, it’s drawing attention for both its user benefits and market reach.

BlockDAG Raises $10M in 72 Hours: 30,000x ROI Next?

Crypto enthusiasts recently witnessed an extraordinary event: BlockDAG, a leading Layer 1 blockchain, raised $10 million in just 72 hours during its ongoing presale.

This impressive surge reflects growing confidence in BlockDAG, which launched a few months ago at a presale price of just $0.001 per coin. Now in batch 24, its price has increased by an astounding 1960%, with the presale total reaching $92 million.

BlockDAG’s appeal lies in its mission to make crypto widely accessible. The platform offers innovations like the X1 Cloud Mining app, enabling users to mine crypto directly from their smartphones, and a low-code, no-code platform that allows anyone to create projects like NFTs, memes tokens, and utility tokens without technical knowledge.

To boost visibility and adoption, BlockDAG also secured multi-million-dollar partnerships with two major European soccer teams. These deals introduced the project to millions of fans worldwide, bringing a steady influx of new holders.

With industry experts forecasting potential returns of up to 30,000x, current holders are eagerly awaiting what’s next. As batch 24 edges toward completion, BDAG’s current price of $0.0206 might not stay for very long as the prices will go up in the next batch.

For anyone who missed out on early opportunities in projects like Solana or Ethereum, BlockDAG represents a chance to join a rising star at the start of its journey!

Too Late to Grab the Top Trending Crypto?

Solana’s uncertain forecast and BNB’s steady surge show just how varied the crypto space can be. But with BlockDAG, the story is one of confidence and consistency. With $10 million raised in just 72 hours, its presale revenue has now reached $92 million, drawing strong interest from both new and seasoned holders.

Experts are predicting a 30,000x ROI for BDAG coin holders, which has driven demand for presale batch 24 to impressive heights. Priced at just $0.0206 per coin, BlockDAG’s price could explode any moment now. For those keen on joining this emerging powerhouse, the time to act is now—before this presale batch sells out.

Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase: