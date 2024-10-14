BlockDAG Presale’s $10M Boom in 72 Hours Amid US Bitcoin Reserve and Litecoin Price Surge

Cryptocurrency is becoming more popular every day, even among those who aren’t financial wizards, with governments starting to jump in. We’re seeing this as the US Bitcoin Reserve idea gets nods from both sides of the aisle and Litecoin is coming back strong due to a lot more activity on its network.

Nothing says “crypto’s in the mainstream” quite like the big moves from BlockDAG‘s followers. BlockDAG just drew a whopping $10 million from big buyers in just 3 days, and this momentum shows no signs of stopping.

US Bitcoin Reserve Wins Support from Both Parties

The plan for a US Bitcoin reserve is catching on, supported by politicians from both major parties. Senator Cynthia Lummis has proposed using government money to buy one million BTC, aiming to make the US the top Bitcoin holder worldwide.

Even former President Trump and Democrat Representative Ro Khanna are behind this, seeing Bitcoin as a key asset for the Federal Reserve. Khanna highlighted Bitcoin’s potential to climb in value and its impact on shaping money’s future. This increasing backing could mean the US will cement its spot in the crypto world by making Bitcoin a national reserve.

Litecoin’s Comeback: Driven by Big Buyer Interest

Litecoin is on the rise again, with big buyers and more activity suggesting it might grow more. Major players are gathering more LTC, betting on a market change.

Plus, the count of active Litecoin addresses has gone up by 2% in just two days, showing more people are getting into it. This boost in trading could help stabilize Litecoin’s price, marking its firm return to the crypto scene.

BlockDAG Raises $10 Million in Just 72 Hours!

BlockDAG just pulled in a stunning $10 million in 3 days, proving it’s a big draw in the crypto world. With the coin price now at $0.0206, BlockDAG’s total fundraising has nearly $95 million, with 14 billion coins sold since the start of the presale. This makes BlockDAG the largest presale of the decade, grabbing attention thanks to significant network inflows.

The recent rollout of BlockDAG’s advanced testnet has showcased its solid basics, winning praise for its ability to scale and its user-friendly interface. These features have attracted big players, bolstering confidence in its future and marking it as the top crypto pick right now.

The rush from the presale is also boosting early supporters, as the wave of new backers suggests their assets might climb in value. BlockDAG’s steady growth path hints that early birds might reap hefty rewards, as the 24th presale batch is nearly sold out, boosted by ongoing network expansion and rising demand.

The Bottom Line

The start of the fourth quarter has been a thrill! The US Bitcoin Reserve is winning support from both political parties, aiming to position the US as a major Bitcoin holder. Meanwhile, Litecoin is bouncing back, powered by significant interest from big players and increasing network activity.

Yet, traders can’t overlook the buzz around BlockDAG’s recent boom, where it raised $10 million in just 72 hours, asserting its prominence. With nearly $95 million raised and 14 billion coins sold, BlockDAG’s presale achievements are causing a stir. Its high-quality testnet, noted for its scalability and ease of use, has lifted its profile, making it one of the most talked-about crypto projects today. Early supporters are well-positioned to gain from BlockDAG’s continued growth and heightened market interest.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now: