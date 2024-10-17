BlockDAG Presale Nears $100M – Dogecoin & MOODENG Prices To Rise

Dogecoin and MOODENG are causing quite a stir among the top meme coins. The value of Dogecoin is expected to increase as large-scale buying and social media interest build.

MOODENG has shot up over 390% thanks to a boost from Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Yet, some market watchers think MOODENG might see a price drop soon as early participants might begin selling off.

At the same time, BlockDAG (BDAG) is reaching impressive presale figures, likely to touch $100 million soon. A successful Testnet debut has drawn in large-scale buyers. These tech upgrades and growth suggest BlockDAG will start on major exchanges

Dogecoin Set for a Price Boost Due to Large-Scale Buying

Dogecoin is drawing more attention with predictions of an increase driven by large-scale buying and more buzz on social media. Market studies show DOGE might dip shortly but are expected to reach new highs soon, with support at $0.10 and resistance at $0.115.

Increased big transactions show big institution interest, while its social media presence is the highest in five months. Experts think these factors could help Dogecoin escape its long downward trend, possibly tripling its price.

MOODENG Price Jump by Over 390%

MOODENG’s price has leaped by over 390% in just 24 hours, now at $0.00021. This surge followed support from Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin, who owned about 9.5% of it. Though Buterin sold some of his share and plans to donate the money, his backing has sparked a lot of market interest.

MOODENG, inspired by meme culture, has a market cap of $88 million and sees about $36 million traded daily. Analysts think some early participants might sell soon, which could lead to a price decrease.

BlockDAG’s Tech Clears the Path for Exchange Listings

BlockDAG has burst onto the crypto scene with its modern DAG technology, claiming a vital spot in the blockchain world. Its Testnet is up and running, and its Mainnet development is almost done. It will soon be audited. BlockDAG is showing off its great ability to handle lots of transactions quickly and easily.

Focused on being able to scale and be user-friendly, BlockDAG solves many old problems that other blockchains face. These improvements make it a hot candidate for listings on major exchanges, potentially increasing its visibility and use in the market.

Right now, BDAG is priced at $0.0206, with nearly $99 million collected and over 14.3 billion coins distributed since the presale kicked off. Early participants have enjoyed an incredible 1960% ROI—a figure that could soar as more batches sell out and BlockDAG makes its mark on major exchanges.

The successful launch of the Testnet shows BlockDAG is ready for the big leagues, possibly boosting demand and its presence in the market. A spot on major exchanges could catapult BlockDAG into worldwide fame, further boosting its value and rewarding early supporters with even greater returns.

The buzz about possible listings on major exchanges is building excitement among both current holders and newcomers. As the presale progresses, BlockDAG keeps pulling in more attention from the crypto community, showing that its full potential is yet to be tapped.

The Future Is Looking Up

Both Dogecoin and MOODENG are showing exciting activity. As a top meme coin, Dogecoin’s value is expected to climb due to intense activity by large buyers, while MOODENG has rocketed after getting a boost from Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin. Dogecoin might jump again soon, whereas MOODENG could see some price drops as early participants start to sell off.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG is hitting every target it sets, showing great promise for landing on exchange listings. Its success with the Testnet and the upcoming launch of the Mainnet is laying the groundwork for a bigger market presence, with early backers already seeing fabulous returns and expecting more gains ahead.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now: