BlockDAG Partners with Inter Milan, Presale Hits $69.3M Mark! Ethereum Upgrades and Helium’s Price Dynamics

Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade, aimed at smoother transactions, hasn’t been without its hiccups. On the flip side, Helium (HNT) has seen a notable price surge, reaching a two-year high following its transition to the Solana blockchain and expansion into Mexico.

Amid these changes, BlockDAG has turned the tables by partnering with Inter Milan. This collaboration has propelled BlockDAG’s presale to an impressive $69.3 million, combining the passion of global sports with cutting-edge blockchain technology, and setting a new pace in the crypto market.

Helium’s Price Surge: From Blockchain Shift to Mexico Expansion

Recently, Helium (HNT) hit over $10.00 for the first time in two years and is currently at $6.33. Market forecasts suggest Helium (HNT) might dip to around $7.25 but could average $8.04 for the remainder of 2024. This increase follows Helium’s shift to the Solana blockchain, which boosts its ability to handle large-scale IoT projects.

Looking ahead, Helium’s price is expected to climb. By 2025, it might average $11.75, influenced by economic factors and Helium’s expansion into Mexico through a partnership with Telefonica. This move into Mexico is likely to enhance Helium’s network, encouraging broader adoption.

Ethereum Dencun Upgrade: More Transactions, More Failures

The Ethereum Dencun upgrade, launched in March, aimed to streamline transactions by improving data management. While it increased the network’s transaction capacity, it also led to more failures, especially on secondary networks known as layer-2s.

Post-upgrade, studies from Galaxy and Coinbase highlighted a curious trend: while transactions surged, so did failure rates. Bots, particularly those executing numerous transactions, experienced failure rates as high as 41.6%. However, regular users with fewer transactions faced far fewer issues.

BlockDAG’s Partnership with Inter Milan Is Trending!

BlockDAG keeps us on edge, showing time and again that a crypto project without sharp minds and sharp tech won’t cut it. They keep shaking up the crypto world with bold moves, one after another. Their latest big play? A game-changing partnership with Inter Milan, the famous Italian soccer club. This deal has driven BlockDAG’s presale to soar, now surpassing $69.3M with over 12.7 billion coins sold.

By teaming up with Inter Milan, BlockDAG taps into the club’s huge global fanbase and strong reputation. Picture the reach—this partnership with one of the world’s most famous soccer teams not only boosts BlockDAG’s visibility but also adds a solid layer of trust and appeal.

This strategic partnership strengthens BlockDAG’s market position, linking the worlds of sports and blockchain, and boosting engagement on both sides.

On top of that, BlockDAG’s focus on cutting-edge tech and strong security builds transparency and trust, which are key for attracting smart crypto experts looking for passive income in crypto.

With BDAG’s price now at $0.0178, marking a 1680% increase by batch 22, the momentum is unstoppable. This partnership might just be the spark that pushes BlockDAG to its $1 target, with more big deals rumored to be on the horizon.

Last Verdict

In closing, BlockDAG stands out in the crypto market. While Ethereum navigates its Dencun upgrade and Helium expands its reach, BlockDAG’s strategic partnership with Inter Milan propels it forward.

This collaboration has lifted the presale to a remarkable $69.3 million, merging the excitement of soccer with blockchain innovation. Unlike its rivals, BlockDAG isn’t just keeping pace—it’s leading the charge, proving that strategic alliances and advanced technology are essential for success in the crypto market.

