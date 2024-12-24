BlockDAG Now Offers $30M in Grants for Remarkable dApp Development – Plus, Updates on Cronos & Render Prices

The crypto market is buzzing with significant updates, stoking optimism in major projects.

The Cronos network upgrade has boosted scalability and efficiency, drawing developers and lifting CRO to new peaks. Meanwhile, Render’s price forecast indicates it is becoming a powerhouse in decentralized GPU rendering, with expectations of considerable upward movement.

However, BlockDAG (BDAG) is at the forefront with its $30M Grants Program, equipping creators and developers to forge groundbreaking blockchain applications. Supported by an unprecedented $172 million presale and its status as a top Layer 1 blockchain, BlockDAG is laying a strong foundation for widespread use and sustained achievement.

Continue reading to learn about the latest developments in these projects and see which could be the next crypto to explode.

Cronos Network Upgrade Propels Optimism for CRO

The Cronos network upgrade is creating excitement as market participants anticipate a bullish trend for CRO. Highlighted by the recent implementation of the Pallene EVM v1.4 on December 12, Cronos now supports parallel transaction processing, dramatically increasing its scalability to tens of thousands of TPS.

This key advancement bolsters Cronos’ position against other top Layer-1 networks. Additionally, the forthcoming Cronos zkEVM upgrade, planned for January 9, 2025, is set to enhance execution and lower gas costs, attracting more developers to its platform. Currently priced at $0.1935, Cronos exhibits strong bullish signs and a robust network, suggesting a potential rise to between $0.22 and $0.23, driven by the Cronos network upgrade.

Render’s Price Forecast Signals Substantial Growth

Render’s price forecast remains optimistic, fueled by a significant 32% increase over the past 30 days, taking RNDR to $8.92 and securing its position in the top 50 cryptocurrencies. Analysts believe Render could reach up to $11.89 by December 2024, with an average price of $8.20.

Looking ahead to 2025, Render’s price forecast anticipates even higher peaks as its adoption grows. Nonetheless, despite its steady rise, Render’s dependence on broader market dynamics poses risks that could affect its long-term path.

BlockDAG Launches $30M Grants to Boost Blockchain Development

BlockDAG has initiated a bold $30M Grants Program aimed at empowering creators, developers, and innovators. Scheduled to operate for the next three years, this program allocates grants between $5,000 and $100,000 to support groundbreaking blockchain projects.

From enhancing infrastructure to developing DeFi solutions and unique dApps, BlockDAG is committed to nurturing innovation by providing the necessary backing for exceptional ideas. This initiative aims to invigorate BlockDAG’s ecosystem by introducing new tools and services that will appeal to both developers and end-users.

Projects funded through this initiative will become integral to the broader BlockDAG ecosystem, increasing both usage and transaction activity and demonstrating the platform’s scalability and adaptability. As new tools and services are launched, the network’s growth accelerates, promoting a cycle of innovation and growth that cements BlockDAG’s position as a leader in blockchain technology.

BlockDAG’s significant crypto presale results—with over $172 million raised and more than 17.5 billion coins distributed—highlight the robust demand for its offerings. With a price of just $0.0234 in batch 26, early participants have seen a significant 2240% ROI since batch 1. As anticipation builds for the upcoming batch, demand is on the rise, propelling BlockDAG towards its $600M goal.

Despite the improvements from Cronos network upgrades and positive outcomes anticipated by Render’s price forecasts, BlockDAG stands out. Its emphasis on accessibility, growth, and practical application sets it as the next crypto to explode in 2024. Furthermore, this grants program solidifies BlockDAG’s role as a breeding ground for the next wave of decentralized applications, setting the stage for a flourishing blockchain ecosystem.

Forecasting the Next Major Crypto Breakthrough

As the Cronos network upgrade enhances scalability and Render’s price forecast anticipates considerable growth, BlockDAG continues to set new standards in innovation. Its $30M Grants Program enables developers to create pioneering blockchain solutions, enhancing adoption and functionality throughout its network.

With the presale already exceeding $172 million and delivering an impressive 2240% ROI from batch 1, BlockDAG is on a trajectory for exponential growth as it nears its $600M target.

Looking toward 2025, BlockDAG’s commitment to decentralized innovation distinguishes it as the next crypto to explode, offering extraordinary opportunities for those poised to capitalize on this trend.