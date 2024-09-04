BlockDAG Nets a $10 Million Deal with Borussia Dortmund, Leaving Dogecoin and Shiba Inu News in the Sidelines

The crypto world is buzzing with intriguing developments. A massive $13.3 million in Dogecoin was recently transferred to Binance, fueling speculation about potential moves. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu is making waves with a new DAO project, shifting more control to its community and advancing decentralized governance.

BlockDAG, however, is seizing the spotlight. The blockchain leader has signed a three-year, $10 million partnership with Germany’s top soccer club, Borussia Dortmund. This Tier 1 partnership goes beyond soccer, aiming to introduce blockchain technology to millions of fans globally. With presale revenue reaching $69.4 million, this partnership marks a significant step for both BlockDAG and the blockchain industry.

Dogecoin Transfer to Binance Sparks Market Buzz

A massive transfer of 118 million Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at $13.3 million, to Binance has set off waves of speculation in the crypto world. While some believe it signals profit-taking after DOGE’s recent rise to $0.1155, others suspect it could be an internal move by a key market player.

Meanwhile, DOGE has dipped 1.72% in the last 24 hours, hinting at possible investor hesitation. If the decline persists, it may suggest major players are cashing out, but a rebound above the 50-day SMA at $0.1133 could renew interest and drive the price upward.

Shiba Inu Launches DAO to Boost Community Control

Shiba Inu is taking a bold step towards decentralization with the launch of its Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), empowering holders of SHIB, BONE, and LEASH tokens to have a real say in the ecosystem’s future.

This initiative is part of Shiba Inu’s broader vision to create a community-driven governance model where every holder, regardless of their stake size, plays a role in decision-making. The DAO will be guided by two councils—the Charity Council and the Culture and Heritage Council—ensuring that core values are upheld while moving towards a more decentralized future.

BlockDAG Scores a $10M Deal with Soccer Giant Borussia Dortmund

BlockDAG is making waves with a groundbreaking $10 million deal with Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany’s premier soccer clubs. This collaboration isn’t just a simple partnership; it’s a strategic move that propels blockchain technology into the spotlight on a global stage. With Borussia Dortmund’s massive following, BlockDAG has the perfect opportunity to display its blockchain solutions to millions of soccer fans worldwide.

This partnership ensures that BlockDAG will enjoy prominent exposure. Expect to see its branding light up the virtual LED boards at Dortmund’s Bundesliga home matches, broadening its appeal on an international scale. BlockDAG will also launch co-branded content featuring Dortmund’s star players, tying its innovative technology closely with the soccer club’s prestige. Furthermore, this alliance includes exclusive VIP experiences for fans and BDAG coin holders, strengthening community connections and fostering brand loyalty.

There’s more on the horizon for BlockDAG, with two additional high-profile partnerships expected to boost its market presence. The company has already raised an impressive $69.4 million from presale crypto, driving the BDAG coin’s value up by 1680% across 22 batches. With sales from 11,311 miners generating $4.5 million and a staggering 12.8 billion coins sold, BlockDAG is on a clear path to reach its $600 million goal by year’s end. This partnership with Borussia Dortmund enhances BlockDAG’s market position and sets a robust foundation for future growth in the blockchain industry.

Closing Thoughts

