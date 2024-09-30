BlockDAG Kicks off $1 Million Giveaway, as Ethereum User Accounts Drop 11% and AVAX Price Hikes

This week, the cryptocurrency market is riding a rollercoaster of emotions. Ethereum, one of the major players, is facing a dip in popularity and a decrease in its user base. Meanwhile, Avalanche (AVAX) is bucking the trend, showcasing bullish momentum that’s sparking optimism among crypto enthusiasts.

In a week marked by varying fortunes for major cryptocurrencies, BlockDAG has captured the spotlight with a thrilling $1 million giveaway for its holders. This promotion has stirred considerable excitement within the crypto community, drawing both seasoned participants and newcomers eager for a chance to win part of the generous prize pool. This influx of new participants could potentially enhance the value of BDAG coins, offering a boon for those who got involved early.

Challenges for Ethereum Amid Rising Fees and Declining Users

Ethereum is experiencing some turbulence, with a noticeable decline in popularity. Transaction fees on the network have spiked, rising from $0.85 to $3.52 at the start of September, alongside a significant 1600% increase in the burn rate.

Despite these increases, the number of active Ethereum accounts has decreased by 11% over the past month, reaching a new low of 385,000 accounts. This dip has brought Ethereum’s market share relative to Bitcoin to its lowest point in three years, raising questions about its continued dominance in the cryptocurrency space.

Optimistic Signs for AVAX

On a more positive note, Avalanche (AVAX) is demonstrating promising growth, having recently broken through a major resistance level at $24. Market specialists suggest that AVAX could possibly ascend to as high as $71 in the upcoming months, though it may encounter some challenges around the $33 mark.

The daily trading charts for AVAX show a robust bullish pattern, with a strong Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating upward momentum. The growing open interest this month points to a heightened enthusiasm for acquiring AVAX, buoying confidence among long-term holders about the cryptocurrency’s prospects.

Will BlockDAG’s $1 Million Giveaway Boost its Presale?

BlockDAG is stirring excitement in the crypto community with its massive $1 million giveaway, promising 50 participants the chance to win $20,000 in BDAG coins each. This substantial prize, coupled with the potential for a 20,000x ROI, has sparked a flurry of interest, positioning it as a potential game-changer for those lucky enough to win.

Participation is straightforward: entrants must hold at least $100 in BDAG coins and engage in simple promotional activities, like following BlockDAG on social media and sharing the giveaway post. Additional chances to win can be secured through referring friends.

This three-month-long event has already created a buzz, with many rushing to purchase the minimum required BDAG coins to enter the giveaway. The excitement is anticipated to drive the presale’s momentum even further beyond its current impressive total of $77.7 million, potentially increasing BDAG coin’s market value as more people join the contest.

Current holders of BDAG coins are likely to see benefits from the influx of new participants. With the coin price significantly up since the first batch and 22 more batches to go, those holding coins already are looking at potentially high returns.

This $1 million giveaway not only provides a lucrative chance to win big but also enhances the visibility of BlockDAG’s rapidly growing community, making BDAG one of the most talked-about coins of 2024.

Final Verdict

In the broader crypto landscape, even established players like Ethereum face challenges, with a notable drop in users despite an increase in network fees and burn rate. Meanwhile, AVAX has found its footing after earlier struggles and is now eyeing further growth.

BlockDAG’s giveaway is a hot topic within the crypto sphere. With 50 potential winners and an incredibly easy entry process, missing out could be seen as a lost opportunity. Moreover, the potential for a dramatic increase in prize value adds an exciting layer to the competition, promising significant outcomes for the winners.

