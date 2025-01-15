BlockDAG Introduces 300% Bonus Before 10 Exchange Listings! TAO Falls Below $399 & XRP Aims for $2.70

Crypto traders are closely observing as the market navigates through significant changes. Bittensor (TAO) price has dropped below $399, triggering talks of a potential rebound. Simultaneously, Ripple (XRP) is gaining interest with its bullish XRP target set at $2.70, spurred by a pivotal liquidation zone.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG (BDAG) is solidifying its presence in the presale space with its significant LAUNCH300 bonus, adding a notable 300% increase to all BDAG purchases. This promotion comes just before BlockDAG’s expected listings on 10 major centralized exchanges (CEX) and just ahead of its mainnet launch. With BDAG’s presale already exceeding $180.5 million, it’s being highlighted as the next big crypto with potential for substantial growth. The drive to seize this unique chance is accelerating, with BlockDAG maintaining strong momentum.

TAO’s Price Drops Below $399: Traders Remain Cautious

TAO’s recent price fall to $397, just below the key $399 level, has kept the market alert and expectant. The recent dTAO Testnet rollout on January 11 has brought some optimism, supporting the potential for recovery. This crucial move by the OpenTensor team is focused on enhancing tokenomics and governance, steering the project towards complete decentralization.

Historically, periods of increased social interest in TAO have led to demand spikes, hinting that the current rise in discussions might push the Bittensor price up. If support remains over $397, analysts believe TAO could see a 50% price increase, potentially reaching $650 soon. However, continuing drops below this mark may lead to a steep fall to $250.

XRP’s $2.70 Target: Liquidation Zone Impact

The focus on the $2.70 XRP target is intensifying among traders looking to leverage its bullish trajectory. Recent analysis points to an important liquidation zone at $2.60, which might prompt market makers to elevate prices. Ali_Charts, a noted crypto analyst, observed, “There’s a heavy concentration of $XRP shorts at $2.60, forming a critical liquidation zone that market makers might exploit.”

This perspective is stirring expectations for the XRP target to potentially hit $2.70 or even $2.90 soon. A favorable market sentiment, along with Bitcoin’s growth following its halving, is reinforcing the bullish XRP target, positioning it prominently among traders eyeing opportunities in 2025.

BlockDAG’s LAUNCH300 Code Offer 300% Bonus

BlockDAG is currently the center of attention with its unparalleled LAUNCH300 bonus, which grants an extraordinary 300% bonus on all BDAG purchases—marking the biggest bonus it has ever offered. This unique promotion is timed perfectly as BlockDAG gears up for its debut on 10 major CEX Exchanges and the upcoming launch of its mainnet this year.

At a price of just $0.0248 in batch 27, BlockDAG has accumulated over $180.5 million and distributed a remarkable 17.8 billion coins since the start of its crypto presale. Early supporters have witnessed a 2,380% ROI, heightening anticipation for future developments.

The LAUNCH300 bonus is a unique chance for both experienced and new buyers to substantially increase their BDAG collections. It appreciates long-time supporters and also attracts new participants who see BlockDAG’s potential as the next big crypto.

Anticipated listings of BDAG on exchanges are expected to boost visibility, attract additional buyers, increase demand, and solidify market confidence, all contributing to accelerated growth and enhanced value. With presale batches selling out swiftly, the opportunity to acquire BDAG coins at this rate is quickly diminishing.

Spotlight on the Next Crypto Leader

While Bittensor is trying to recover from its drop below $399 and XRP is poised to climb past its $2.60 liquidation zone, the market is closely watching these assets for possible upswings. The recent fall in Bittensor (TAO) price has sparked concerns, but the dTAO Testnet’s launch might renew interest and elevate its price to $650. Simultaneously, the XRP target of $2.70–$2.90 is gaining momentum as market makers focus on pivotal price points.

However, amid discussions about TAO and XRP, BlockDAG remains a hot topic this week. The unprecedented LAUNCH300 bonus, offering a massive 300% increase in BDAG purchases, combined with its impending presence on 10 major exchanges, positions BlockDAG as the next big crypto expected to see exponential growth.