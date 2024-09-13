BlockDAG Holders Score VIP Perks from $10M Borussia Dortmund Deal; What Are BRETT’s Surge & WIF’s Prediction Signaling?

Dogwifhat and BRETT, two of the best meme coins, have a few critical updates for their communities. Dogwifhat recently dipped to $1.2, raising concerns about its price outlook. On the flip side, BRETT has seen a significant surge, but some industry experts warn that the rise may come with strings attached.

As the meme coin sector faces mixed fortunes, BlockDAG is seeing a price explosion thanks to its high-profile $10 million partnership with Borussia Dortmund (BVB), set to span three years. This deal has put BlockDAG in front of millions of soccer fans and helped its revenue soar to $72.5 million. This unprecedented milestone has made BlockDAG’s presale the biggest yet in the history of cryptocurrency.

The real winners, however, are the BDAG coin holders, who are enjoying some incredible VIP perks and giveaways as part of this partnership.

Dogwifhat Price Prediction: Rebound Despite Risks?

Dogwifhat’s (WIF) recent dip to $1.2 raised questions about its price prediction, but there’s a flicker of optimism. Buyers have stepped in, pushing the price up to $1.53. Although the meme coin still faces resistance near $1.6, a bounce from $1.5 could lift it toward the $1.8-$2 range.

That said, bearish pressure is hard to ignore. The coin remains below the 20 EMA, signaling caution. Meanwhile, derivatives data showed traders closing positions, with open interest dropping by 2.53%. The long/short ratio hints at mixed sentiment, with Binance traders showing some bullish interest.

BRETT Coin News: Big Surge Detected, But There’s a Catch!

BRETT has grabbed plenty of attention with its impressive price surge. Much of this growth stems from an aggressive marketing push, where social media campaigns have done the heavy lifting.

Community engagement has also been a key factor, fueling discussions and driving the coin’s recent rise. However, there’s a lingering question about how sustainable this climb is. While speculation and hype have powered BRETT’s popularity, its long-term success remains uncertain. Why? Because meme coins like BRETT often thrive on excitement, but maintaining that excitement can be tricky.

BlockDAG Holders Unlock VIP Perks with $10M BVB Deal

Imagine billions of fans glued to their screens, cheering for their soccer heroes. Now, picture crypto companies tapping into that massive fanbase by lighting up stadium LEDs and digital spaces with their branding. Naturally, these fans will want to explore, invest, and engage—and that’s exactly what BlockDAG’s $10 million, three-year partnership with German soccer powerhouse Borussia Dortmund (BVB) is doing.

But the biggest winners from this deal aren’t just BVB or BlockDAG—they’re the BDAG coin holders! Since the partnership was announced, BlockDAG has rolled out exclusive perks like contests, giveaways, and VIP matchday experiences for BDAG holders, fueling excitement within its community. These offers have drawn in new users, eager for behind-the-scenes stadium tours, player meet-and-greets, and premium game access.

With BlockDAG’s branding splashed across Dortmund’s home games and social media, interest in the BDAG coin presale has skyrocketed. Demand has surged, with more people jumping in to benefit from this unique partnership. And this is just the start—BlockDAG has a similar deal with Inter Milan and rumors are swirling about a Premier League club partnership next.

It’s no surprise that BlockDAG’s presale is on fire, with over $72.5 million raised across 22 batches. Whales are pouring in, with one dropping $2.5 million on BDAG coins alone. With batch 22 about to sell out, prices are expected to rise further in the next round!

Over & Out!

Dogwifhat’s recovery to $1.53 has caught traders’ attention, but with resistance at $1.6, the coin’s next move is uncertain. BRETT has surged significantly, fueled by a highly active community and strong social media presence. The big question now is whether this momentum will last or if the hype will fade. Then there’s BlockDAG, which has taken a massive leap forward thanks to its $10 million partnership with Borussia Dortmund.

This deal gives BDAG holders access to exclusive VIP perks while also driving the presale to over $72.5 million. With major investors pouring in—one whale alone investing $2.5 million—the platform is rapidly gaining traction. With demand for the BDAG coin at an all-time high, the current presale batch is selling fast. Once the batch 22 is gone, the next one will come with a higher price. For those looking to claim their spot in this rising project, now is the time to act before prices climb further!

