BlockDAG Hits $10M Milestone in 72 Hours: Exploring the Impact on POL & NEAR Protocol Prices

Both Polygon and NEAR Protocol users have faced hard times. Recently, Polygon’s price fell, and 81% of its long-term users saw an average loss of 37% over the past year. NEAR Protocol users also saw a drop, with a 13% decrease in trading volume.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG has quickly hit a new high. The network gathered $10M in just 72 hours during its presale, thanks to a big increase in large buyer transactions. With the launch of the BlockDAG Explorer, more developers are showing interest. The presale has now reached a huge $92 million, making it one of the top-performing cryptos ever. With more big buyers and developers jumping in, it’s racing towards its $600 million goal.

Polygon’s Price Slump Hits Long-Term Users Hard

The price of Polygon has dropped notably, leaving many users with unrealized losses. Throughout September, it moved between $0.36 and $0.44, ending the month at $0.398.

On October 2, the price was at $0.38, a sharp fall from its high of $1.29 in March. 81% of long-term users have seen an average loss of 37% over this last year. The ability to rise from this slump is crucial for those hoping for better days.

NEAR Protocol Users Look for a Turnaround

The NEAR Protocol’s Nightshade 2.0 upgrade has boosted its network, helping it handle more transactions through sharding. Since the upgrade, activity has increased, with transactions up by 42% and new users by 30.8%. However, trading volume dropped by 13.21% after initial high demand.

On October 1, NEAR’s token stood at $4.81, influenced by the broader market downturn. Despite this, users are hopeful for a recovery to $5.74 in October, encouraged by the network enhancements and their belief in the protocol’s future.

BlockDAG Presale Nears $92M, Powered by Big Buyers

BlockDAG has just hit another high point, with its presale reaching $10 million in 72 hours, pushing the total to nearly $92 million. This rapid climb, largely driven by big buyers, underlines the increasing confidence and excitement around BlockDAG’s technology.

Adding to the buzz is the new launch of the BlockDAG Explorer, which has captured significant interest from blockchain developers. The Explorer provides deeper insights into BlockDAG’s structure and uses, including real-time activity tracking, EVM support, and smart contract capabilities.

Big buyers quickly snapped up the 23rd presale batch, pushing buying activity to peak levels. Early joiners have enjoyed a growth of 1960% across just 24 batches, with the price hitting $0.0206 in the 24th batch.

Experts suggest that if BlockDAG keeps up this pace, its price might soar to $20 by 2027. Keen traders, hoping to benefit from these expected gains, are flocking to the presale. With over half the batches already released, the available supply is shrinking fast.

The quick sell-out of the presale demonstrates major stakeholders’ belief in BlockDAG’s promise as a future leader in crypto. This mix of strong presale results and technological innovation has cemented BlockDAG’s place as one of the highest-rated cryptos currently.

Top Rated Crypto to Buy in 2024

While Polygon’s falling price has sparked worry among its backers regarding its future growth, NEAR Protocol users remain hopeful, looking forward to a rebound to $5.74 after the Nightshade 2.0 update.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG holders are setting their sights on big gains. With increased interest from big buyers and developers excited about the Explorer, the presale is attracting new buyers rapidly.

As the 24th batch approaches a sell-out, the price is poised for a hike. For those on the hunt for the next big crypto breakthrough, BlockDAG’s cutting-edge technology and strong momentum make it a top contender in today’s market.

Join BlockDAG Now: