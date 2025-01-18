Crypto enthusiasts are closely watching market trends, with Cardano’s bullish outlook gaining steam after 1 billion ADA were accumulated in just 4 days. Meanwhile, the current BNB price action reflects uncertainty following a 2.38% dip in 24 hours.

While market uncertainty persists, BlockDAG (BDAG) is busy setting a powerful precedent in the blockchain space. Through a landmark partnership with HackerEarth, BlockDAG is set to redefine developer engagement by hosting four global hackathons designed to unleash innovation on its network.

This initiative is expected to attract 10,000 to 15,000 developers and launch over 200 new dApps on BlockDAG, positioning it as a leader among the best long term crypto projects in the market.

1B ADA Snagged in 4 Days: Has Cardano’s Bullish Outlook Begun?

Cardano (ADA) is capturing attention as analysts point to a potential bullish breakout that could reshape its market orientation. ADA could be on the verge of a significant upward movement due to substantial whale activity. In just four days, investors holding between 100 million and 1 billion ADA have accumulated $84.5 million worth of the token, indicating strong buying pressure.

This surge of interest could push Cardano past its $1.10 resistance level, potentially setting the stage for a rally toward $1.50—a 60% gain from its current price of $0.9396. While the Cardano bullish outlook remains strong, macroeconomic challenges and resistance at key levels present hurdles. Investors should remain cautious while recognizing the long-term growth potential of this asset.

BNB Price Action Weakens, Will Bears Take Control Now?

Binance Coin (BNB) is navigating challenging market conditions, with a rising wedge pattern on the weekly chart signaling potential bearish outcomes. Currently trading at $676.54, BNB has seen a 2.38% decline in the past 24 hours, reflecting weakening price momentum. The inability to surpass critical resistance levels has heightened uncertainty, leaving traders closely monitoring the $609.6 support as a key safety net.

Adding to concerns, BNB’s funding rates on Binance have turned negative at -0.0389%, indicating a rise in short positions and a bearish shift in sentiment. Hence, the BNB price action will likely remain under scrutiny until bullish momentum is restored.

BlockDAG’s HackerEarth Alliance Unlocks 7.6M Developer Network

BlockDAG has achieved remarkable success in its crypto presale, raising over $181.5 million and distributing more than 17.9 billion tokens. Currently priced at $0.0248 in its 27th batch, BlockDAG’s annual surge of 2,380% demonstrates strong market confidence.

This impressive track record is further bolstered by BlockDAG’s strategic partnership with HackerEarth, a global leader in online hackathons and developer engagement. This collaboration is designed to amplify developer engagement and solidify BlockDAG’s position as a leader in blockchain innovation.

Through this partnership, BlockDAG will host four flagship global hackathons that will engage 10,000 to 15,000 developers worldwide. These hackathons will help launch over 200 high-quality decentralized applications (dApps) on the BlockDAG network.

Leveraging HackerEarth’s community of 7.6 million developers across 133 countries, these hackathons will also spotlight BlockDAG’s scalability and decentralization.

On a broader level, this initiative will attract top-tier talent to build groundbreaking projects in DeFi, infrastructure, and governance, driving real-world use cases on the BlockDAG network.

As a result of BlockDAG’s successful presale and forward-thinking strategic alliance with HackerEarth, its native coin BDAG has become one of the best long term cryptos for 2025. The confidence in BlockDAG’s ecosystem and growth potential remains unbreakable and holders have already started bulk-buying BDAG coins causing its presale batch 27 to nearly sell out.

Which is the Best Long-Term Crypto?

In summary, Cardano’s bullish outlook sparks optimism and suggests a potential surge to $1.10. Meanwhile, the BNB price action faces market uncertainty and has experienced a 2.38% decline in just one day.

However, BlockDAG stands out with its successful presale and strategic partnerships, positioning itself as a leader in blockchain with its recent collaboration with HackerEarth. Through the global hackathons, BlockDAG is not only attracting top talent but also increasing its global presence.

This focus on real-world use cases positions BlockDAG as the best long-term crypto for both devs and holders. With presale prices rising and coin availability shrinking, early participants are actively accumulating BDAG at $0.0248 in presale batch 27—aiming to secure their share before it sells out and increasing demand drives the price even higher!