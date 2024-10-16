BlockDAG Extends 50% Bonus Until October 21st—Helium Prices Fall, Litecoin Network Grows Strong

It’s a thrilling time in the cryptocurrency market with big news from major projects, keeping crypto fans on their toes. Helium (HNT) has seen a small drop in its price.

On the other hand, Litecoin is setting records with a jump in its network power, adding to its stability and safety as it gets closer to having 75 million coins out there.

The talk of the town is BlockDAG’s presale—it’s a hit! With overwhelming interest and demand, BlockDAG (BDAG) has prolonged its bonus offer (BDAG50) to October 21st. As the presale nears the $100 million mark, this deal is turning heads and offers a perfect opportunity to get involved in one of 2024’s most talked-about projects.

Helium Stays Important Despite (HNT) Price Fall

Helium (HNT) just saw a 1.67% drop in price, which has made some worry about its future rise. However, Helium remains important in the Internet of Things (IoT) domain, with its decentralized network providing low-power connections for devices. This project pays users for setting up nodes, which helps strengthen the network and supports its future.

Even though the market is shaky and HNT is now at $8.51, people still see good things ahead for it in the IoT area. Helium’s focus on data earnings and reducing tokens keeps it solid in blockchain and IoT spaces.

Litecoin Network Gets a Big Boost

Litecoin has hit an important point, with its hashrate reaching 1.23 PH/s, a 2.88% rise in just one day. This boost in network power makes the blockchain safer and more stable as it nears 75 million coins in circulation. With only 9 million LTC left to mine from its total of 84 million, the scarce supply could influence its future value.

Mining is still going strong, and with Litecoin’s steady block creation and increased use, like its pairing with MoneyGram for crypto trades, it’s making a mark in both the crypto scene and mainstream financial services. With LTC now around $66.78, the coin’s total value has topped $5 billion.

Due to Strong Interest, BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus Offer is Extended

BlockDAG has pushed back the deadline for its impressive 50% bonus offer to October 21st because everyone loves it. With just 5 days left to snatch this incredible bargain, it’s an excellent opportunity for members to gain extra perks. This extension highlights BlockDAG’s appreciation for its community.

This bonus is exclusive to members, creating a buzz in the crypto market as it offers a unique chance that’s catching many eyes. As the clock ticks down, crypto fans are quickly joining the fray, eager to be part of this blockchain giant.

This is an ideal time for early birds to boost their holdings as BlockDAG’s presale soars. Snagging that 50% bonus now could lead to amazing profits as the platform expands.

BlockDAG’s presale has hit a homerun, amassing $98 million. It’s currently in its 24th batch, with each coin valued at $0.0206, showing a stunning 1960% rise in value since batch 1.

BlockDAG is quickly becoming one of the top-performing cryptos this week, and with the bonus period about to close, the rush is on to gather those additional coins before time runs out.

As BlockDAG’s community grows and presale excitement mounts, early backers are set to see potentially massive returns. With only 5 days left, this special deal is a game-changer for anyone aiming to make the most of one of 2024’s most thrilling projects.

Top Performing Cryptos This Week

In brief, Helium (HNT) might have stumbled slightly, but it remains a strong contender in the IoT arena with much future potential. Meanwhile, Litecoin is on the rise with increased network strength and broader acceptance, cementing its long-term presence.

With just 5 days to secure BlockDAG’s 50% bonus, traders are jumping at the chance to enhance their portfolios and grab those additional coins. BlockDAG is really heating up right now, and this limited-time deal could be your ticket to joining one of the most anticipated projects of 2024.

