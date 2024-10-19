BlockDAG Extends 50% Bonus Till 21st Oct — Updates on NEAR Protocol & Bitcoin ETF Adoption in South Korea

‘Uptober’ has unleashed a wave of dynamic breakthroughs in the cryptocurrency arena. In a significant move, South Korea has initiated steps to expedite the approval process for Bitcoin ETFs with the introduction of its new Virtual Assets Committee. Meanwhile, NEAR Protocol is toasting to four successful years since its MainNet went live, showcasing formidable growth figures.

In tandem, BlockDAG (BDAG) is approaching a remarkable presale achievement, nearing the $100 million threshold. To enhance the celebration, BlockDAG has extended its 50% bonus offer, rewarding its loyal 140,000+ member community and welcoming newcomers to seize this exceptional opportunity.

Fast Track to Innovation: South Korea’s Push for BTC ETF Approval

It’s a dynamic time for crypto in South Korea. The country’s new Virtual Assets Committee, operating under the Financial Services Commission (FSC), is gearing up to shake things up by prioritizing discussions on Bitcoin ETFs. Their first meeting is slated for the end of October, and there’s a palpable sense of urgency to get things moving.

The committee’s primary goal? To greenlight Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. This move is eagerly anticipated by numerous South Korean companies, ready to enhance their asset pools in ways their international counterparts have been exploring.

NEAR Protocol’s Stellar Performance

On another front, NEAR Protocol is marking its fourth anniversary with some standout growth metrics. Since launching its Mainnet, NEAR has seen a whopping 12-fold increase in monthly active accounts, now boasting over 33 million users. Daily active users have multiplied by 4.5, reaching over 3 million, and daily transactions have skyrocketed to more than 7 million.

What’s more, NEAR’s user retention rates are double the industry average, highlighting the platform’s strong user appeal. It’s also making waves in the decentralized apps scene, with HOT Wallet and Cosmose leading the pack.

50% Bonus Offer Extended as BlockDAG Approaches $100 Million Milestone

Here’s the scoop, folks! BlockDAG is on the brink of something big, very big. They’ve nearly reached a whopping $99 million in their latest presale, and they’re inching closer every minute to that magic $100 million mark. It’s quite the milestone, and the buzz around BDAG coins is just heating up.

To keep the momentum going and to give a little back to the community, BlockDAG has decided to extend their 50% bonus code offer by another week. It’s a salute to the loyal 140,000-plus community members who have been the backbone of BlockDAG’s journey right from the start. And hey, it’s not just for the old guard; this extension is a perfect chance for new crypto enthusiasts to get in on what could very well be a game-changing opportunity.

The offer is live now and will run until October 21st. The community is all abuzz, and the rush to grab BDAG coins is on. It’s a frenzy out there as traders are jumping at the chance to be a part of this before the window closes.

Now, get this—there are projections floating around suggesting early birds could see returns as high as 30,000x. Yes, you read that right! That’s the kind of potential we’re talking about here. At the moment, BDAG coins are going for $0.0206 each in batch 24, and let me tell you, those who got in at batch 1 have already seen a staggering 1960% return. It’s no wonder there’s so much speculation that the value of BlockDAG’s coin could skyrocket after its official launch.

The Bigger Picture for 2024

It’s clear that 2024 is setting up to be a landmark year for blockchain and digital currencies. Over in South Korea, they’re moving quickly to get Bitcoin ETFs off the ground, a move that could really shake things up in the global crypto scene.

Meanwhile, NEAR Protocol continues to impress four years into its journey, showing off the kind of growth that dreams are made of.

But the big story? That’s got to be BlockDAG’s presale sprint towards $100 million. This extended 50% bonus is a rare chance for crypto fans to potentially boost their future gains as the presale pace picks up. Remember, in the world of crypto, timing is everything.

