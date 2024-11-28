BlockDAG Drops Explosive Black Friday Offers: 150% Bonus on BDAG Coins & 2-for-1 Deal For Miners!

BlockDAG (BDAG) is making waves in the cryptocurrency market with a groundbreaking presale that has already amassed over $150 million, including a remarkable $20 million in just 48 hours. Large investors are quickly capitalizing on BDAG, drawn by BlockDAG’s time-limited Black Friday deal offering an additional 150% BDAG coins on purchases.

Miners are equally eager to join BlockDAG’s ecosystem, with more than 14,296 mining rigs sold. Available from November 29th to December 2nd, the Black Friday promotion, is accessible with the code BLACKFRIDAY150.

This limited-time offer is an exceptional chance for early adopters to establish their position within one of today’s most promising blockchain ecosystems.

BlockDAG’s Mainnet Auditing & Black Friday Offer Ignite Whale Interest

As BlockDAG progresses through its development phases, with its Mainnet now in the auditing stage following completion, the ecosystem sees rapid expansion. Whales are taking this opportunity to accumulate BDAG, anticipating significant network growth.

In an astonishing 48 hours, whales have acquired $20 million worth of BDAG, pushing the presale total to well beyond $150 million. The presale has consistently grown, with prices escalating from $0.001 in the first batch to $0.0234 in the current batch 26—a dramatic 2240% increase. Over 16.56 billion BDAG coins have been sold, and analysts now foresee the $600 million presale target being reached much sooner than initially expected.

Whale activity is bolstered by BlockDAG’s recent Black Friday promotion. From November 29th to December 2nd, the BLACKFRIDAY150 code enables buyers to secure an impressive 150% additional BDAG coins, offering an unparalleled opportunity to enhance their holdings without extra expenditure. Enthusiasts are quickly acting to leverage this deal before the current batch sells out and prices rise with the next batch’s rollout.

Not just whales, but miners are also actively participating. The demand for BDAG mining equipment has spiked, with over 14,296 mining rigs sold, generating more than $5.74 million. BlockDAG’s mining ecosystem is quickly becoming popular as miners position themselves to profit from its expansion.

How BlockDAG’s Mining Algorithm Safeguards & Strengthens Miners

At the core of BlockDAG’s mining operations is the KKAK-256 algorithm, an innovative technology designed to ensure fair and secure mining. This algorithm helps distribute mining power evenly, mitigating the risk of 51% attacks—a significant concern for newer blockchains.

BlockDAG’s mining strategy emphasizes decentralization by focusing on custom hardware, which prevents domination by large mining pools or reliance on outdated equipment, ensuring all miners, regardless of size, can compete effectively and profitably. With security and fairness at its foundation, BlockDAG lays a stable groundwork for sustained growth.

Act Quickly: The Offer Ends Soon!

BlockDAG’s rapid development has attracted both whales, driven by its record-breaking presale, secure mining environment, and enticing Black Friday offer. The window for early investment is closing fast, especially as each batch’s price increases, demand for BDAG coins and mining rigs surges, and the Black Friday promotion approaches its end on December 2nd.

To the whales looking to maximize their BDAG holdings with the BLACKFRIDAY150 code, now is an ideal time to invest in BlockDAG's expanding ecosystem.