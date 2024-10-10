BlockDAG Continues Surge – $10M Raised in 72 Hours – Immutable Signs Major Partnership & BNB CEO Speaks About CZ

BNB CEO Richard Teng recently discussed the release of Binance founder CZ from prison, sparking fresh interest in BNB’s future. Meanwhile, Immutable (IMX) has made headlines with its new partnership with GRAMPUS, aiming to expand its presence in Web3 gaming. But the real standout right now is BlockDAG, a cutting-edge Layer 1 network that’s been turning heads. Its testnet has earned rave reviews, with many calling it a potential Solana beater. This success has fueled BlockDAG’s presale, attracting over $10 million in just 72 hours. With $92 million raised so far, BlockDAG is quickly becoming the top crypto to buy right now, setting new presale records.

BNB CEO Discusses CZ’s Role and Market Movement

BNB CEO Richard Teng recently addressed the release of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, stating that only CZ will decide his future role in the company. Teng also acknowledged that Binance has learned valuable lessons from past mistakes, boosting investor confidence. Over the past week, BNB’s price has increased by 10%, partially driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in recent times.

Despite a 1.3% drop in the last 24 hours, BNB is approaching the critical $600 mark, a level closely watched by investors. This psychological barrier reflects the coin’s strong performance and positive market sentiment. With these developments, BNB remains a key player in the crypto space, maintaining its position as one of the most influential tokens in the market.

Immutable (IMX) Partnership Boosts Web3 Gaming Ambitions

Immutable (IMX) has taken a significant step in Web3 gaming with its partnership with GRAMPUS CWC. This Immutable (IMX) partnership will bring two popular titles, Norma in Metaland and My Merge Chef, to the Immutable zkEVM platform. The first game, a Web3 reboot of Cooking Adventure, already has over 33 million players globally, setting the stage for Immutable’s continued expansion in the gaming world.

Powered by Polygon, Immutable zkEVM provides seamless experiences for both players and developers. With over 400 games being developed on the platform, the partnership with GRAMPUS underscores Immutable’s commitment to reshaping digital ownership in gaming. Robbie Ferguson, co-founder of Immutable, highlighted the importance of players owning in-game assets, allowing them to trade and sell items across games.

BlockDAG Presale Inches Towards $100M Milestone

While BNB and Immutable have built solid reputations, BlockDAG is quickly becoming the talk of the crypto community. With its testnet launch and upcoming brand refresh, the project has been on a fast track to success. The BlockDAG Testnet, which went live in September 2024, is already receiving praise for its efficiency and security, leading many to predict it could rival major players like Kaspa and Solana.

The testnet allows users to explore BlockDAG’s blockchain explorer, mint BDAG coins, connect MetaMask wallets, and even test smart contracts. This hands-on experience has been crucial in building trust and excitement among developers and buyers alike. Notably, the project’s focus on scalability and security has led to impressive presale results, with over $92 million raised and early backers enjoying profits of 1960%.

What’s more, whales have poured in over $10 million in just 72 hours following the testnet’s release, cementing predictions that BlockDAG could achieve a $30 valuation post-launch. If the project continues at its current pace, analysis suggest that it could surpass $600 million in presale funds, making it one of the most successful crypto presale in history.

As new crypto enthusiasts join, they fuel even greater interest and demand, increasing liquidity and making BDAG coins even more attractive. In the current batch 24, BDAG coins are priced at $0.0206, reflecting a massive 1960% gain for early supporters who got in at batch 1, when the price was just $0.001.

For buyers seeking a high-potential opportunity, BlockDAG presents an exciting option. Its innovative technology, strong community backing, and presale success are setting it up as a serious contender in the blockchain space. As the network moves closer to its mainnet launch, it’s clear that BlockDAG has a bright future ahead.

