BlockDAG Competes with Ripple & Internet Computer as Demand Soars with 50% Bonus Launch

Big buyers are splurging on many crypto platforms, but BlockDAG is stirring the most excitement. This top layer 1 recently launched a 50% bonus on all purchases of its BDAG coins, good through October 14.

With $77 million already raised by BlockDAG, experts believe it might soar to $600 million soon, which could push up BDAG’s price. Add the 50% bonus, and it’s clear that BDAG is one of the most sought-after coins right now.

Ripple is also seeing big moves, with a huge chunk of XRP moving from Upbit to a mysterious wallet—likely a sign of long-term investment. Then there’s the Internet Computer (ICP), which saw its price plunge by 98.15%.

This article examines these three coins to pick the top crypto for 2024.

Big Ripple Transfer: 30M XRP Moves from Upbit

A major deal involving 30 million XRP—valued at $17.4 million—was spotted by blockchain watchers like Whale Alert. This large amount was transferred from the South Korean exchange Upbit to an undisclosed wallet, suggesting it might be held for the long haul by a major Ripple backer.

Such actions often mean good news, as they lessen the urge to sell and could mean prices will climb. Right now, XRP’s price is around $0.58, with a tough hurdle at $0.60. Breaking this level could push its price to $0.85, particularly with increasing interest from big financial players.

2024 Price Outlook for Internet Computer

Created by the Dfinity Foundation, the Internet Computer aims to revolutionize how apps are developed and run online. Its token lets users help govern the network.

After reaching a high of $750.73, ICP’s price has dropped dramatically—by 98.15% to $9.25. In 2022, the coin’s value halved, with recent prices around $11 and struggling to break $15. Even so, predictions for 2024 place it between $7.60 and $23.28, with an average potential price of about $16.51, indicating it could rise depending on the market.

BlockDAG’s 50% Bonus: Whales Dive In With Massive Buys

BlockDAG has rolled out a blockbuster to mark their successful testnet debut and $77 million in early sales: a 50% bonus for anyone snapping up BDAG coins. This special, available with the code BDAG50, wraps up on October 14, and it’s already shaking up the market.

For those just tuning in, BlockDAG is a premier blockchain offering what even Bitcoin and Ethereum can’t match: blistering speed, robust security, and genuine decentralization all at once. Early backers have already bagged an eye-popping 1820% ROI.

With this bonus at play, whales—big-time holders—are on a frenzy, grabbing millions. Retail buyers are also jumping at the chance, eager to boost their potential earnings.

It’s clear why. When whales go big, prices often surge. Experts believe BlockDAG’s early sales could soon top $600 million, paving the way for hefty returns for early birds.

Currently, BDAG’s early sale price of $0.0192 per coin is an absolute bargain. But with demand skyrocketing, this won’t last. Batch 23 might sell out any minute. Although the 50% bonus runs until October 14, the next sales batch will likely cost more. Those keen to make the most of the bonus and secure potential profits should move fast—before the bonus and today’s prices vanish.

Top Picks in 2024

As things settle, Ripple’s whale maneuvers signal faith in its future growth, and despite a big price drop, Internet Computer still has potential to bounce back.

Still, the spotlight is firmly on BlockDAG’s stage. Its 50% bonus and forecasted $600M in early sales are drawing in both whales and retail buyers in droves.

With the bonus period ending on October 14, demand is pushing Batch 23 close to selling out. Once it does, the price for the next batch is bound to rise. Those looking to maximize their returns should hurry before the bonus and the current bargain price are gone.

