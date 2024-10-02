BlockDAG CEO Reveals Ways to Grow Mining Profits – A Draw for Fantom & Cardano Enthusiasts

The crypto space is pulsating with energy as Fantom nears the $0.50 mark, hinting at an upswing, and Cardano stirs up the scene with a $500 million ADA reduction debate. Yet, the spotlight shines brightest on BlockDAG. In a riveting AMA, CEO Antony Turner unveiled the X10-X1 mining combination, transforming mining yields from 20 to a staggering 200 BDAG coins daily.

This breakthrough has ignited a wave of excitement, propelling BlockDAG’s presale to a whopping $77.7 million, catapulting the price by 1820%. Enthusiasts are abuzz, and as Jeff Bezos once said, “If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon.” The moment is ripe to dive into BlockDAG’s offering before it soars to unprecedented heights.

Fantom Eyes Breakout: Is $0.76 Within Reach?

Fantom (FTM) is teetering on the edge of a significant breakout, garnering focus as its price inches towards the crucial $0.50 threshold. With a recent 11% uptick to $0.4905, Fantom is primed for a possible jump to $0.76. Currently valued at over $1.3 billion, it stands as a top 51 cryptocurrency by market cap.

Analysts observe that Fantom’s price trend has formed a “falling channel” pattern, typically indicative of a breakout poised for bullish momentum. If Fantom maintains this trajectory, it could yield substantial gains for stakeholders.

Cardano Debates $500M ADA Cut: Key Points

A fervent debate is underway within the Cardano community regarding a plan to cut $500 million worth of ADA coins from its reserves. Advocates believe that diminishing the coin supply could elevate ADA’s value, adhering to the classic supply-demand dynamics.

Conversely, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, vehemently opposes the proposal, asserting that it would disadvantage the ecosystem’s developers and contributors. Hoskinson argues that the treasury, sustained by community activities, should not be depleted, equating such actions to misappropriation from those enhancing the network.

Amplify Your Mining Gains 10x With BlockDAG X1 & X10

The BlockDAG community is currently charged with excitement following a compelling AMA where CEO Antony Turner delivered potent strategies for enhancing mining output. Turner stated, “This AMA was an ideal opportunity to tackle essential community inquiries and introduce novel methods for miners to amplify their outcomes.”

He detailed the capabilities of the X10 miner, which, in combination with the X1 miner app, empowers users to significantly increase their daily BDAG coin haul by ten times—from 20 to 200 coins daily.

This tactical edge has ignited a wave of enthusiasm within the community, with miners keen to adopt this method to boost their earnings. Having amassed $77.7 million and sold over 13.2 billion BDAG coins, BlockDAG’s presale has been a resounding triumph, propelling its value by 1820%.

Currently, BDAG is leading the charge in the presale domain with unmatched momentum. To this point, the initiative has distributed over 5 million ASIC miners, demonstrating the robust demand for PoW mining. With the presale still underway and having already gathered $77.7 million, analysts are projecting considerable returns, estimating the coin’s potential price to range from $1 to $20, making now an opportune moment to commence BDAG mining.

Conclusion

BlockDAG, along with Fantom and Cardano, are making significant strides in the crypto realm with their latest innovations. BlockDAG’s novel X10 miner is a game-changer for participants looking to amplify their BDAG earnings, supported by a remarkably successful presale. As it continues to build momentum, it remains a formidable presence in the PoW mining domain.

Meanwhile, Fantom’s potential price surge and the ongoing deliberations within the Cardano community about the ADA reduction are pivotal moments that underline the dynamic and evolving nature of the blockchain industry.

Join BlockDAG Presale Now: