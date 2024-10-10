BlockDAG Bags $10M in 3 Days, Presale Hit $92M—Are Whales Ditching Chainlink & Litecoin for the Next Big Thing?

As Q4 of 2024 kicks into gear, the crypto market sparks interest with predictions about which digital assets will dominate in the year’s final stretch. Litecoin has shown short-term growth potential, and many are watching for a rally towards $92.

Meanwhile, Chainlink (LINK) has experienced a drop in price due to a decline in whale activity. Over the past week, LINK has fallen by 5%, suggesting that high-volume traders might redirect their focus elsewhere.

Conversely, BlockDAG has witnessed a $10 million inflow in its presale over three days. With this surge, BlockDAG’s presale has now raised over $92 million, successfully selling out 23 batches. It has moved into its 24th batch, highlighting its increasing traction in the crypto community.

Chainlink Price Could Drop to $7 Soon

Chainlink’s price has experienced a notable dip, falling by 5.81% over the past week. Trading below its key support levels, LINK has entered a bearish phase that could lead to further declines. Technical indicators suggest ongoing downward pressure, which could make it difficult for LINK to regain its previous highs.

Additionally, a drop in whale activity has caused concern for LINK’s short-term future. While the price could stabilize around $10 in the near term, continued downward pressure may lead LINK to test the $8 mark, with a possible low of $7 if market conditions worsen further.

Litecoin Forecast: Bullish Signals Ahead for LTC

Litecoin continues to show promising signs of growth, reinforcing a positive outlook. Having consolidated around $63 since August, Litecoin recently broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern, reaching $71 before encountering resistance. The next key target for LTC is $92, with the potential for $100 if the current rally gains more momentum.

At present, LTC is testing ascending support, which could play a pivotal role in determining its next move. This recent rally could be part of wave 3 in a new uptrend, though it’s worth noting that the rejection near $71 suggests Litecoin might still be in a corrective phase. A breakout above $71 would signal renewed bullish momentum, while failure to do so could send LTC back toward its early August levels.

BlockDAG’s Presale Surpasses $92M as Whales Rush In

BlockDAG has once again made waves in the crypto world, raising a staggering $10 million in just 72 hours, bringing the total presale figure to over $92 million. Now entering its 24th batch, BlockDAG continues to attract major players, reinforcing confidence in its solid foundation and innovative technology. With such substantial backing, the project is well-positioned for long-term growth.

Priced at $0.0206, BlockDAG has already delivered a 1960% surge in value for early holders, and the presale shows no signs of slowing down. So far, 13.9 billion coins have been sold, proving the high demand. With 12,877 miners already purchased, contributing to $5.1 million in miner sales, BlockDAG is shaping up to be one of the most promising projects 2024.

Experts are forecasting that BlockDAG could reach a price of $20 by 2027, with even more growth expected as whales and other large contributors continue to pour in. With only 21 batches remaining, traders are eagerly scooping up the remaining presale spots, ensuring that BlockDAG will continue to attract attention as the year progresses.

For enthusiasts looking for a project with tremendous long-term potential, BlockDAG stands out as a top contender. Its ongoing presale success and significant backing from key players make it a compelling option for those seeking substantial returns. As whales keep moving into the presale, the price will only rise, making this one of the most exciting projects to watch in the coming months.

Crypto Powerhouses for 2024?

While Chainlink struggles to hold the $10 mark and risks falling to $7, Litecoin could be on the verge of a significant rally. Should LTC break through the $71 resistance, it could pave the way for growth toward $92 or even $100, fueling optimism among traders. On the other hand, BlockDAG seems unstoppable. With over $92 million already raised in its presale and more whales joining the fray, the project is set to dominate the market in 2024.

The current price of $0.0206 won’t last long as demand increases daily. As the presale enters its 24th batch, it’s clear that BlockDAG is building momentum, and those who jump in now could benefit from its explosive potential.

