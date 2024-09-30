BlockDAG Announces $1 Million Giveaway As Presale Crosses $77.7M — Ethereum’s Declines & AVAX Bullish Signs

This week in cryptocurrencies brings a mixed bag of fortunes. Ethereum, once a powerhouse in the digital currency world, is witnessing a decline in its user base. Meanwhile, AVAX appears promising, with signs pointing towards a strong uptick.

BlockDAG announced a $1 million giveaway in September, sparking excitement across the crypto community. This has attracted both seasoned and new participants eager to win part of the substantial prize. The participation boost could increase BDAG coins’ value, benefiting those who joined early. Moreover, market specialists predict a potential 20,000x ROI for early adopters in the future.

Challenges for Ethereum: Increased Fees and Declining Users

Ethereum is undergoing some challenges, highlighted by its fading allure. Transaction fees on the network have escalated sharply, from $0.85 at the start of September to $3.52, alongside a 1600% increase in the burn rate during the same period.

Simultaneously, Ethereum has seen an 11% drop in active accounts over the past month, reaching a yearly low of 385,000 accounts. Additionally, Ethereum’s market share relative to Bitcoin has dropped to its lowest in three years. Despite these issues, Ethereum remains a significant figure in the cryptocurrency world, though its once-dominant position is increasingly questioned.

Bullish Outlook for AVAX

On the flip side, Avalanche (AVAX) is currently experiencing a surge, breaking past a crucial resistance level at $24. Market experts suggest that AVAX could potentially reach up to $71 in the coming months, though it may encounter resistance near $33.

The daily charts indicate a strong bullish pattern for AVAX, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) demonstrating significant upward momentum. Increased open interest this month suggests a growing eagerness among participants to acquire AVAX, signaling confidence in its long-term prospects.

Will BlockDAG’s $1 Million Giveaway Enhance its Presale?

BlockDAG is capturing attention with its significant $1 million giveaway, promising 50 lucky participants to win $20,000 in BDAG coins each. This enticing prize, alongside the potential for a staggering 20,000x return, sets the stage for a substantial financial boost for the winners.

The entry criteria are straightforward. Participants need to hold a minimum of $100 in BDAG coins and engage in simple promotional activities, such as following BlockDAG on social media and sharing the giveaway post. Additional chances to win are available through referring friends.

The three-month-long promotion is creating a stir in the cryptocurrency community, motivating many to purchase at least $100 worth of BDAG coins to qualify. This surge in interest could significantly accelerate the presale’s current momentum, which already boasts a substantial $77.7 million in sales, and could potentially push the price of BDAG higher as more participants join the fray.

With the price of BDAG coins increasing by 1820% from the first to the twenty-third batch, early participants are already seeing 20,000x ROIs. There are 22 more batches planned, hinting at continued strong performance.

The giveaway offers a lucrative opportunity to win big and serves as an entry point into BlockDAG’s expanding community. The buzz around this event is palpable and is a hot topic among crypto enthusiasts.

Final Takeaway

In the broader crypto market, fluctuations are typical. Ethereum has experienced a drop in users, though its network fees and burn rate have risen. Conversely, AVAX has shown signs of stability and is now looking to break past previous resistance levels.

BlockDAG’s $1 million giveaway is the forefront of crypto conversations, with its easy entry process and the life-changing 20,000x ROI it promises, making it an opportunity many are eager to seize.

Discover More About BlockDAG: