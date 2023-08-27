Blockchain Life to Experience the Magic of Sastanaqqam’s Ecosystem

The 11th International forum on Web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining, Blockchain Life, is gearing up for its grand event in Dubai. This year, the forum is set to be dazzled by the innovative solutions of Sastanaqqam.

By joining forces with Blockchain Life , Sastanaqqam aims to highlight its commitment to creating a harmonious blend of art, blockchain, and entertainment. The event, which attracts crypto whales, blockchain experts, and tech enthusiasts, provides a platform for Sastanaqqam to share its vision, foster collaborations, and set new benchmarks in the world of Web 3.0.

With keynote speeches, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, attendees will witness how Sastanaqqam is leading the charge in the decentralized revolution and shaping the future of blockchain-based entertainment. The event will also provide a platform for artists, creators, and innovators to explore Sastanaqqam’s offerings and understand how they can be a part of this revolutionary ecosystem.

About Sastanaqqam

Sastanaqqam is a project that launched as a result of NFTs going mainstream.

The project started when they explored how to switch from a traditional business model – in art and art collecting – to a decentralized one using blockchain technologies.

From this vision was born a range of projects to be developed around this, such as the Wallet, native token (Blue Token), Marketplace, NFT RentalPlace, Virtual Museum, Staking Platform, and P2E Games. In this article, we explore every aspect of that project in more details: showing you what you can experience and benefit from on the Sastanaqqam Platform.

Sastanaqqam creates a thriving Web 3.0 ecosystem by converging decentralization, digitization, and entertainment. As a dynamic hub for artists, collectors, and crypto enthusiasts, we offer blockchain-powered services that elevate the experience. Our platforms include a Digital art gallery, a Rental service for art display, and a crypto Wallet. Future developments include a virtual Museum and entertainment Platform designed to empower users’ Web 3.0 journey

Sastanaqqam’s varied services include a robust DeFi platform, state-of-the-art art platforms, an engaging entertainment segment, and an education platform focused on enhancing financial literacy. Their services, supported by the Blue Token, epitomize the tenets of Web 3.0 by offering users decentralized and digitized services across several domains.

Sastanaqqam, a pioneering company that blends decentralization, digitization, and entertainment in a Web 3.0 ecosystem, declared a new strategic alliance with Unicsoft, a highly respected technology consulting company. This exciting collaboration signals a leap forward in enhancing and developing innovative solutions within the blockchain sector.

About

One of the world’s most significant crypto and web3 events in 2023

Blockchain Life 2023 is the main industry event in Europe. For 6 years the forum gathers 5000+ participants in the blockchain capitals of the planet (Singapore, Moscow) and confirms its status as one of the most important events in the world.

The forum brings together global industry leaders and those who are just beginning their way in crypto industry. It is a place of thousands of contracts that influenced international industry development.

The Forum is traditionally attended by key industry players, government representatives, heads of international companies and funds, investors, promising startup teams, and beginners.

This time Blockchain Life gathers over 7000 premium attendees from 120 countries.