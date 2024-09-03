Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: Top Companies and Key Industry Figures Meet in the World Crypto Capital

On October 22-23, Dubai will host the 13th international forum Blockchain Life 2024 – one of the largest global events in the field of web3, cryptocurrencies, and mining.

The forum will feature over 10,000 leading experts, crypto entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts from 120 countries. Participants and speakers will discuss earning strategies, current issues of crypto market development and new trends ahead of the bull cycle. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful panel discussions, hear from keynote speakers who are pioneers in the blockchain space, and explore the latest trends in areas such as NFTs, Web3, and AI integration with blockchain.

Among the speakers at the forum:

Paolo Ardoino – CEO Tether

Justin Sun – Founder of TRON

Yat Siu – Co-Founder of Animoca Brands

Pascal Gauthier – CEO Ledger

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO Dubai Blockchain Center

Xinxi Wang – Co-Founder of Litecoin Foundation

Sunny Lu – CEO Vechain

Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Jets Capital, Listing.Help

Arthur Breitman – Co-Founder of Tezos

Eowyn Chen – CEO of Trust Wallet

Sunny Aggarwal – Co-Founder of Osmosis Labs

Kostas Chalkias – Co-Founder of Sui (Mysten Labs)

Sasha Plotvinov – Founder of Notcoin

Mustafa Al-Bassam – Co-Founder of Celestia Labs

Tiago Henriques – Google Cloud

Zied Brini – Сonsensys

❗️All forum participants will have exclusive and free access to simultaneous interpretation of speeches into 70 languages.

Learn how to increase your income through cryptocurrencies, mining, and Web3 at the Bull Run

With expert speakers and panel discussions of the latest trends and strategies in the industry, you’ll come away with actionable insights that can help you achieve financial success.

Boost your networking using innovative networking formats

Connect with a specific person from a pool of 10,000 attendees using the filters in our Official App for smart networking. Make appointments, explore the exhibitors, and create your own schedule for the event.

Become a member of a large community of people who shape the future

Join a vibrant network of innovators, investors, developers, and enthusiasts from all over the world, and stay connected long after the Forum is over.

Meet the world’s crypto leaders face to face

Blockchain Life is a place where you can meet your favorite opinion leaders, companies owners, specialists, scientists and crypto leaders from 120 countries.

Begin your adventure in World Blockchain Capital

Take full advantage of opportunities offered by Dubai and UAE, the meeting point for an expanding community of crypto people and visionaries.

Blockchain Life 2024 will feature an extensive expo where companies can showcase their products, services, and innovations. This provides a unique opportunity for startups to network with potential investors and for established companies to find new partners and clients.

Traditionally, the event will include speeches from over 200 speakers, an exhibition featuring more than 180 booths from leading companies and startups, a Startup Pitch, the Blockchain Life Awards 2024, and a legendary AfterParty.



As part of Blockchain Life Week, which runs from October 18 to 28, there will be over a hundred side events. A VIP ticket to the forum allows free access to some of them for free.

Use promo code ZEXPR to receive a 10% discount on any ticket.

Purchase tickets on the website: https://blockchain-life.com/