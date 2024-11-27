Black Friday Deals: Huge Discounts on Ampace Portable Power Stations

Ampace is offering up to 40% off on the popular Andes series of portable power stations this Black Friday. Known for their highly portable, reliable, and fast-charging power solutions, Ampace has exciting power stations for both hardcore adventurers to those who simply want home power outage backup. If you’ve been waiting to invest in a portable power station, now’s your chance.

Ampace Andes 1500 – Only $799 (up to 43% off)

Ampace’s Black Friday lineup star is the Andes 1500, dropping from $1399.99 to just $799. This powerful unit is built to handle just about anything. With a 1463Wh capacity and a 3600W output, It’s compact enough to take along on road trips and powerful enough to keep multiple devices running. Plus, it’s lightning-fast to recharge—going from 0 to a 100% charge in just 55 minutes. This means less waiting around and more time doing what you love, whether it’s camping in the wild or preparing for a storm. The Andes 1500 is a durable workhorse, built with a 6000-cycle lifespan that ensures it’s ready when you need it, for years to come.

Deal: You can grab it on Amazon or the Ampace website for $799. And here’s a bonus—use code 05AMPACE at checkout for an additional 5% off.

Ampace Andes 600 Pro – Save Up to 25% with Prime

For those who don’t need quite as much power but still want solid performance, the Andes 600 Pro is a great choice. Originally $449.99, it’s now $399 on Amazon—or just $339 if you’re a Prime member. This model offers 584Wh capacity and a 600W output, so it’s perfect for keeping smaller appliances and devices charged on weekend getaways. It’s also quick to recharge, hitting 100% in 1.5 hours, and features nine output ports, giving you options for everything from USB-C to car sockets.

Deal: Available on Amazon for $399 ($339 for Prime members). You can also buy direct from Ampace and use code 05AMPACE for an additional 5% off.

Ampace Andes 300 – Compact Power from $159

If portability is a priority, the Andes 300 might be exactly what you’re looking for. Weighing just over 7 pounds, this little powerhouse is down to $199 on Amazon, or only $159 for Prime members (regular price $249.99). It’s compact but versatile, with 266Wh of power and a 300W output, making it ideal for charging phones, cameras, and other small devices. With support for solar, car socket, and USB-C charging, it’s perfect for short adventures or creative outings where portable power is a must.

Deal: Find it on Amazon for $199 ($159 for Prime members), or head to the Ampace website and use code 05AMPACE for an additional 5% off.