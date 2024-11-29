Black Friday Deals Are Here at Barceló Hotels: The Discounts You’ve Been Waiting For!

This Black Friday, Barceló Hotels brings your dream vacation within reach with discounts of up to 40% on an unbeatable selection of destinations. Plus, when you use the code 24BF15, you’ll get an extra 15% off, making the final price simply irresistible. From November 25 to December 4, 2024, take advantage of this unique opportunity to book your next adventure and travel between December 1, 2024, and December 31, 2025.

Ready to explore the destinations that await you? We’ve curated seven must-visit options for every traveler.

How to Make the Most of Barceló Hotels’ Black Friday Deals

This year, Barceló’s Black Friday hotel deals not only incredible discounts but also the chance to plan your vacations with ease and style. Before diving into the list of destinations, here are a few tips to get the most out of these promotions:

Book early: While the deals run from November 25 to December 4, 2024, the best hotels and dates sell out quickly. Act fast and secure your ideal stay.

Plan ahead: The promotions are valid for travel until December 31, 2025. Take this opportunity to plan trips throughout the year, not just your immediate vacations.

Maximize your discount: Don't forget to use the code 24BF15 to add an extra 15% off to the already-applied hotel discounts.

: Don’t forget to use the code to add an to the already-applied hotel discounts. Choose flexible destinations: Opt for places that offer activities year-round, such as beaches in summer or cultural experiences in winter.

Now, let’s explore the destinations that will make your vacations unforgettable.

1. Canary Islands: A Paradise of Beaches and Adventure

Imagine enjoying mild temperatures year-round and beaches that look like they belong on a postcard. The Canary Islands offer the perfect blend of relaxation and fun. This year, stay at Barceló Fuerteventura Mar and enjoy its proximity to the stunning Caleta de Fuste, perfect for families and water sports enthusiasts. The island also offers hiking trails, local markets, and delicious cuisine you won’t want to miss.

2. Barcelona: The City That Always Delights

Barcelona needs no introduction, yet it always has something new to offer. From Gaudí’s magical architecture at Park Güell to the bohemian corners of El Born, this city beautifully blends tradition and modernity. Stay at Occidental Barcelona 1929, perfectly located near attractions like Plaça Espanya and Montjuïc, or simply enjoy strolling along the vibrant Ramblas. If you’re a soccer fan, don’t miss a visit to the iconic Spotify Camp Nou.

3. Dubai: Futuristic Luxury in the Desert

Dubai is more than just a destination—it’s an experience that combines exclusive luxury with unique adventures. At Barceló Residences Dubai Marina, you’ll be at the heart of one of the city’s most vibrant areas. Enjoy activities like desert safaris, hot air balloon rides, or exploring the impressive Dubai Aquarium. And if shopping is on your agenda, the Dubai Mall offers everything you could ever imagine and more.

4. Andalusia: Historic Charm and Endless Beaches

Southern Spain has a special charm, and Andalusia offers cities full of history like Seville and Granada, along with miles of dreamy beaches. Relax at Barceló Isla Canela, a beachfront hotel that combines spectacular views with proximity to picturesque fishing villages. Don’t miss exploring the Patios of Córdoba or the breathtaking landscapes of La Alhambra.

5. The Caribbean: Unmatched Relaxation and Luxury

The Caribbean is the ultimate destination for those seeking complete disconnection. Stay at Barceló Maya Palace in the heart of the Riviera Maya and enjoy exclusive services, top-notch cuisine, and unforgettable activities. Explore mysterious cenotes, marvel at the ruins of Chichén Itzá, or simply chill on a paradise beach with a drink in hand. This is luxury at its finest.

6. Madrid: Culture and Fun Around Every Corner

Spain’s capital never rests and always has something new to offer. With world-class museums like the Prado and Reina Sofía, lively neighborhoods like Chueca or La Latina, and a vibrant food scene, Madrid is the ideal destination year-round. Stay at the iconic Barceló Torre de Madrid, offering unbeatable views of Plaza de España, and enjoy luxurious accommodations while exploring the city.

7. Maldives: Paradise Within Reach

The Maldives are the perfect destination for those seeking peace and luxury, surrounded by crystal-clear waters and white sand beaches. This archipelago invites you to immerse yourself in its natural beauty, snorkel

Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives