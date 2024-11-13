Black Friday and Cyber Monday: The Ultimate Guide to 2024’s Biggest Shopping Events

As we approach the holiday season, retailers are gearing up for the biggest shopping events of the year: Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In recent years, these sales have evolved from single-day events into month-long extravaganzas, with deals starting as early as November 1st and extending well into Cyber Week and even December. What are some of the shopping trends we can expect this year? Read on to learn more

When does Black Friday start this year?

Black Friday 2024 officially falls on November 29, the day after Thanksgiving. However, the shopping event has evolved into a month-long extravaganza, with many retailers launching early sales starting from November 1st. A large percentage of retailers tend to start their Black Friday deals at the start of the Black Friday week on Sunday or Monday. Not all however, for instance, it’s been announced that Amazon Black Friday deals will start this year on Thursday, Nov. 21, the week prior to Black Friday.

What Black Friday events should we expect from big retailers?

Based on early announcements and historical trends, shoppers can expect a wide array of enticing deals from major retailers this Black Friday. Amazon is likely to offer significant discounts on its own devices like Echo speakers, Fire TV sticks, and Kindles, as well as competitive prices on popular electronics and home goods. Walmart has already begun its Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 11 with its ‘Event 1’ deals. Best Buy is set to launch its Black Friday deals on November 21, featuring savings on high-end electronics, gaming consoles, and smart home devices. Target is anticipated to offer deals across various categories, including clothing, home decor, and electronics, with a focus on their exclusive brands.

What can we expect from Cyber Monday sales this year?

Cyber Monday 2024, falling on December 2nd, is expected to be another record-breaking online shopping event. Adobe Analytics projects U.S. online sales to reach $13.2 billion on Cyber Monday, a 6.1% increase from 2023. This significantly outpaces Black Friday’s online sales, which are forecast to hit $10.8 billion, a 9.9% year-over-year growth. As is customary on Cyber Monday, electronics are expected to take center stage, with laptops, tablets, and smartphones likely to see some of the biggest price drops. It’s at this time of the Q4 shopping season when Amazon Cyber Monday deals prove to be most popular.

What are the main differences between Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer distinct shopping experiences, with Black Friday traditionally focusing on in-store deals for big-ticket items like electronics and appliances, while Cyber Monday emphasizes online sales across a wider range of products, including smaller gadgets, clothing, and accessories. Both events have evolved to blur these lines, with many retailers now offering extended sales periods and online deals throughout “Cyber Week.”

Where are shoppers finding deals?

Shoppers are increasingly finding deals through social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok as well as AI-powered tools like ChatGPT. One notable trend is an increase in shoppers finding Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on community driven platforms such as Reddit. Here, users share and discuss the latest deals, helping each other navigate the sea of discounts and find the best deals.

Summary

With deals starting in early November and extending through Cyber Week into early December consumers have more opportunities than ever to find deals. Major retailers are offering competitive discounts across a wide range of products, while social media and community-driven platforms are changing how shoppers discover deals.