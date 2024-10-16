Bitunix Surpasses 1M Users in Record Time

Bitunix, recorded an incredible milestone of over one million users in September 2024, an extension of a series of record-breaking momentum that has already seen the exchange indexed on major industry exchange rankings like CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, and DeFiLlama.

Reaching a million users means more buyers and sellers leading to higher liquidity, tighter spreads, and better price discovery. With this achievement under its belt, Bitunix, as the fastest growing crypto derivatives exchange is poised to record an even faster growth in trading volume as investors and traders start using the exchange en masse.

5 Key Reasons Driving User Growth on Bitunix

Scaling a cryptocurrency exchange to 1 million users and over 1 billion daily trading volume is not an easy task. That is why there are several keys that have led Bitunix to achieve these figures in record time and place itself on the map among the big players in the sector.

Seamless Trading Experience: Most advanced products on the market

Bitunix has positioned itself as the only exchange in the world to offer a multi-window system to trade on up to 8 different charts with different configurations and different pairs. In addition, having all the functionalities within the chart itself.

It has also introduced other features that make the product even simpler and more manageable for the trader, such as a flexible interface and the Hedge Mode (allowing users to open both long and short positions at the same time on the same asset, thus taking advantage of market fluctuations and helping to better manage risk).

As the company always advocates, this is just the beginning and there are still great products to come to the market. Such as Copy Trading, which they claim will mark a before and after not only in the exchange itself but in the entire trading ecosystem.

Free Entrance for Everyone: Low trading fee and no restrictions

Users who register with Bitunix have almost no barriers to entry to the exchange. This makes large KOLs and professional traders use the platform and their communities follow them.

These barriers that users often encounter when registering on the exchange are often associated with the fees and the requirements and information required for registration.

In the case of Bitunix, the requirements are very minimal and the fees are lower than the market average. In addition, it has several integrated payment systems that make it easy for almost anyone, from anywhere in the world and with almost any currency, to open an account and start trading.

Maximum Security and Transparency: audits, licenses and PoR

In recent years, the market has experienced exchange crashes and platform security failures that no one expected. Bitunix has taken these events seriously since its inception, so now in partnership with Hacken, it receives constant audits and external controls to fight against any technological vulnerability of the platform.

Also Bitunix has PoR (Proof of Reserves) so it maintains publicly its ratio of funds with respect to the funds deposited by users in the exchange. In this way, users can verify that their funds are backed by real reserves of the exchange. The exchange has also secured global licenses around the world to ensure reliable operation of all its users globally.

Highest Profit Potential: 125x Leverage and deep liquidity

Bitunix offers a leverage of up to 125x, and this is a very important factor for many users of derivatives trading. At the same time, Bitunix offers a very deep level of liquidity to protect the user against large price fluctuations.

Human Proximity: 24/7 Customer Support

One of the most striking aspects of Bitunix in the industry is the close human connection its team maintains with its partners/KOLs, and consequently with its users.

In a sector that still sometimes seems uncertain and opaque, like cryptocurrencies, human closeness and transparency are becoming increasingly necessary. For this reason, Bitunix offers a ‘response in seconds’ service, where the exchange’s own team is constantly available to help traders with any issue (from pre-registration to operational matters).

Additionally, Bitunix ensures that this human connection is part of what drives the exchange’s cutting-edge products, as they are in continuous contact with their partners (popular KOLs), who suggest changes and improvements based on their community’s demands, which allows the product to improve rapidly.

On Reaching a Million Users and Beyond

Looking to the future, Bitunix‘s ongoing expansion, including new product offerings like Copy Trading and continued partnerships with key players, reflects the exchange’s mission to revolutionize the crypto trading ecosystem. As it scales globally, the company is determined to push the boundaries of what a derivatives exchange can offer, aiming to become the go-to platform for both professional and everyday traders alike.

About Bitunix

Bitunix is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange founded in 2021, committed to offering simple, secure, transparent, and cost-effective trading services to its users. Bitunix specializes in both spot trading and perpetual futures, with over 250 trading pairs and leverage of up to 125x.

With features such as top-tier liquidity, 24/7 customer support, and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, Bitunix remains at the forefront of providing a reliable trading experience for the global crypto community. Bitunix has attracted more than 1,000,000 users from over 100 countries, facilitating a daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion on its platform.

Website | Telegram | X | LinkedIn