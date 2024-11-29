Bitunix Lists Popular CHILLGUY Meme Coin on Spot Market

Bitunix exchange listed the popular Just a Chill Guy (CHILLGUY) meme coin on its spot market on November 26th. The fastest-growing crypto derivatives exchange has received numerous requests from the community in recent weeks for listing meme coins and is responding to them by doing so.

The “Just a Chill Guy” meme is a laid-back illustration of a brown dog dressed casually in a gray sweater, rolled-up blue jeans, and red sneakers. With his paws casually tucked into his pockets, the character reflects an effortless sense of calm and confidence. It was created by artist Philip Banks and debuted on Instagram on October 4th, 2023.

Since its release, the meme has gained traction across social media platforms, becoming a symbol of calm humor. Now it has become a popular choice for a wide range of commentary, from workplace jokes to political satire.

CHILLGUY has a strong community and has been endorsed by famous personalities and celebrities, such as the famous YouTuber MrBeast, who described it as the “Biggest meme of our lifetimes” on X. It became even more popular when pro-bitcoin president Nayib Bukele tweeted an image with the meme. Elon Musk also retweeted a tweet related to the concept of CHILLGUY. Due to this support, CHILLGUY now has over $530 million market cap according to Coinmarketcap.

Meme coins have always been popular in crypto and they continue to be, especially since their viral nature is evolving as promotion is shifting from X to platforms like TikTok, where Gen Z is more present according to Coin Edition. In 2024 so far, Solana meme coins in particular are dominating in popularity with coins like CHILLGUY, Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), and The AI Prophecy (ACT), among others, surging in price.

“We are experiencing an increased number of requests to list meme coins. They are currently popular and users love them. We must always be attentive to what users are looking for. However, we make sure to only list those that are safe by thoroughly auditing them”, said Bill Wang, Chief Marketing officer at Bitunix.

Bitunix has recently also listed meme coins such as Hasbulla’s Cat (BARSIK), Ape and Pepe (APEPE), Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), The AI Prophecy (ACT), Hamster Kombat (HMSTR), Catizen (CATI) and Simon’s Cat (CAT), among others. And many more tokens are in the queue to be listed on the exchange in the coming weeks (according to members of the team itself).

And it is not only Bitunix that is riding this trend. There are several among the major exchanges that are listing these so-called “Memecoins”. Some of them on a daily basis, as finding new tokens trending almost overnight is becoming a habit in recent weeks. However, this trend is not likely to stop anytime soon, as the trading volumes being seen in these tokens, especially on major exchanges, is incredibly high, generating returns, in some cases, of up to 100%+ in a single day since listing.

The listing of these projects on Bitunix coincides with the exchange’s mission to meet user demands by providing as many opportunities as possible for purchasing various coins.

About Bitunix

Bitunix is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange founded in 2021, committed to offering simple, secure, transparent, and cost-effective trading services to its users. Bitunix specializes in both spot trading and perpetual futures, with over 250 trading pairs and leverage of up to 125x.

With features such as top-tier liquidity, 24/7 customer support, and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, Bitunix remains at the forefront of providing a reliable trading experience for the global crypto community. Bitunix has attracted more than 1,000,000 users from over 100 countries, facilitating a daily trading volume exceeding $1 billion on its platform.

