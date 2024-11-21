BitGo Singapore Strengthens APAC Presence with Regulated Digital Asset Platform

BitGo Singapore has strengthened its APAC presence with a regulated digital asset platform.

Takeaway Points

The company’s expanded presence in Singapore serves as a springboard for future collaboration and growth across the region.

What did BitGo Singapore launch?

BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of BitGo, Inc., on Thursday announced the official launch of its expanded product offering in Singapore, furthering its strategic vision to support the increasing demand for digital assets in one of the world’s most forward-thinking finance and digital asset hubs. The company’s comprehensive solution addresses the sophisticated needs of the market while solving some of the biggest challenges around security, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

BitGo said it has operated in APAC since 2015 and formed strong partnerships with leading institutions across the region, supporting the growth of the digital assets industry.

Youngro Lee, CEO of BitGo Singapore Pte. Ltd., commented, “We are thrilled to launch BitGo Singapore and offer the APAC region a best-in-class suite of digital assets solutions and regulated infrastructure services. Our team is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality products and services while maintaining strict regulatory standards. We look forward to further strengthening the APAC digital assets ecosystem.”

Albert Buu, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “I am thrilled to announce our partnership with BitGo Singapore, a recognized leader in digital asset custody solutions. By leveraging BitGo’s robust custodial infrastructure, we aim to enhance our ability to serve businesses throughout Southeast Asia with reliable and secure Bitcoin and Lightning Network services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to expand access to efficient, fast, and secure digital payments, empowering businesses in the region to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin-powered solutions.”

Why did BitGo expand its presence in Singapore?

According to the report, BitGo’s expanded presence in Singapore serves as a springboard for future collaboration and growth across the region. This launch marks the beginning of BitGo’s promise to enhance the utility and adoption of digital assets in APAC, setting the stage for new developments that will propel the region forward as the leader in the global digital asset ecosystem.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing and settlement out of regulated cold storage. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first digital asset company to focus exclusively on serving institutional clients. BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple Trust companies around the world, BitGo is the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 1,500 institutional clients in 50 countries, including many of the world’s top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms. BitGo also secures approximately 20% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions by value and is the largest independent digital asset custodian.