The competition among layer-1 blockchains is growing more fiercer, as the contest to bring about the fastest, most scalable, and decentralized platforms widens. Major players include Ethereum, Cardano, and the rapidly emerging Bitgert. Each brings unique advantages; however, which of these would be best positioned for bigger gains in 2024? Bitgert, or Ethereum or Cardano? Let’s dive into their strengths and potential.

Bitgert vs Ethereum vs Cardano

Let us look at Bitgert, Ethereum and Cardano individually to get a better understanding of their strengths and challenges:

Ethereum

The Old-Timer of Layer-1 Blockchains, Ethereum has become the bedrock of the blockchain ecosystem. Having such an immense user base alongside an even more expansive collection of dApps, Ethereum is well-rooted in the crypto world. Still, despite this advancement, scalability issues and gas fees remain relevant for the network.

With this new update of Ethereum 2.0, which has attempted to chip away at these problems, it remains to be seen how much Ethereum can stick to its top-tier status amidst stiff competition. Switching Ethereum over to Proof of Stake (PoS) reduces energy consumption on the network but doesn’t necessarily resolve issues with speed and cost.

Success in 2024 will depend on how fast Ethereum can scale without losing sight of decentralization, an issue it still faces. As more competitors appear with cheaper transaction costs and faster speeds, some of its market share is likely to fade.

Cardano

Cardano is another very prominent layer-1 blockchain known for its scientific approach to development. Cardano employs a Proof of Stake mechanism and is therefore very energy-efficient, much like post-upgrade Ethereum.

However, despite its strong technology, criticisms often surround the slow development and adoption of Cardano. Although Cardano successfully implemented smart contract functionality through its 2021 Alonzo upgrade, it lags behind Ethereum in terms of developer attraction and dApps.

The strength of Cardano is that it emphasizes scalability and sustainability, but perhaps at a slower pace, which may put it behind the fast-paced projects in 2024.

Bitgert

Then, there is the newer but highly disruptive player in the layer-1 space: Bitgert. Brise Chain of Bitgert boasts 100K transactions per second (TPS), leaving behind the likes of Ethereum and Cardano. However, on an ultra-low-cost model, Bitgert avoids major competition in gas fees.

Bitgert’s has disruptive potential while Ethereum and Cardano have already built massive ecosystems. Moreover, Bitgert provides a fresh new look at offering unmatched scalability, reduced fees, and faster transaction speed which is lacking in big names like Cardano.

In 2024, while the crypto world looks for platforms that can help it scale up without high transaction fees, Bitgert seems poised for potentially bigger gains compared to Ethereum and Cardano.

