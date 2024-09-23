Bitdefender launches Bitdefender GravityZone, the industry’s first PHASR technology.

Bitdefender has launched Bitdefender GravityZone, the Industry’s First Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR) Technology.

Bitdefender Launches Bitdefender GravityZone

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, said on Monday that it has unveiled Bitdefender GravityZone Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction (PHASR), a groundbreaking technology that transforms how defense-in-depth security is applied and managed across businesses. GravityZone PHASR analyzes individual user behavior such as application use, resource privileges, and others, clustering users into groups with similar patterns. This approach ensures security policies and controls are mapped precisely to user intended privileges and behaviors, dynamically adjusting as the attack surface evolves.

According to Gartner, “by 2028, investments in proactive technologies that improve visibility and reduce exposure will grow twice as fast as investments in reactive technologies that detect and respond to incidents.”

Andrei Florescu, president and general manager at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group, said, “The attack surface continues to expand making it extremely challenging for security teams to keep pace with fluctuating levels of risk in their organization stemming from employees, customers, third-party partners and various systems. GravityZone PHASR is a true game changer and aligns with our broader vision of providing a holistic view of organizational risk in one unified platform. This approach provides businesses with enhanced security automation and real-time control over their risk posture, empowering them to strengthen defenses and stay ahead of evolving attacks.”

What is GravityZone PHASR?

Bitdefender said that GravityZone PHASR is a pioneering security technology integrated into Bitdefender GravityZone, the company’s flagship unified security and risk analytics platform. It is built on years of advanced machine learning (ML) models applied to individual users, groups, applications, and endpoints within Bitdefender GravityZone XDR. It applies proprietary AI algorithms to establish behavioral norms across groups, addressing critical areas such as data access rights, application usage, and security permissions, resulting in a comprehensive assessment of vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors impacting the business.

GravityZone PHASR enables security teams to anticipate and quickly mitigate emerging risks before they escalate and seamlessly adapt as threats and user roles evolve to ensure security measures always remain aligned with business objectives, the company said.

Bitdefender Launches Bitdefender Security for Creators

On Sept 4, 2024, Bitdefender unveiled Bitdefender Security for Creators, a service specifically designed for digital content producers, online creative professionals, and social media influencers who are prime targets for account takeovers, fraud, and other cybercrimes. Initially, the new offering protects YouTube accounts with additional platform support, such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and others to follow.

Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender, said, “Cybercriminals target YouTube, online influencers, and other popular platforms to exploit the trust content owners have built, gaining access to millions of followers to expand the reach of their malware and scam campaigns. A single breach could erase years of content and established reputation. Bitdefender Security for Creators is the first comprehensive security solution that guards content, online channels, and owner integrity around-the-clock.”

Bitdefender researchers found that a hijacked account had amassed over 3.8 billion views, while several compromised channels had millions of fans, emphasizing the urgency of the threat.