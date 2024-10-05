Bitcoin’s Price Stabilizes, While This Competitor Gains Momentum

After a period of trading at the lower end in Q3 of this year, Bitcoin is showing signs of serious gains. Bitcoin has already surpassed the $62k mark again, and analysts suggest that Bitcoin may follow the trend of price hikes in October from previous years. However, with the rise of Bitcoin, people are also looking at other tokens that do not cost as much but give more significant returns.

Enters Bitgert with $BRISE coin and a highly profitable approach. Bitgert tackles the issues people face using Bitcoin or other conventional blockchain networks. Also, Bitgert’s $BRISE coin is priced less, posing an opportunity to earn high returns from small jumps. Let’s understand more about this one competitor, Bitgert, may gain momentum against Bitcoin.

Bitcoin: The Digital Gold

Bitcoin remains the king of cryptocurrencies, holding a unique place as the first decentralized digital currency. Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin has undergone numerous cycles of peaks and corrections. Even though Bitcoin has been dormant for the last few months, analysts predict that the time for a price rise has come. The looming event could stir excitement among Bitcoin holders, but as BTC consolidates, many investors are exploring other projects for quicker gains.

Bitcoin users struggle with the problem of low transaction speed and a very high transaction cost. Also, the price at which Bitcoin trades is not for every trader, posing whether crypto can suit all investors and traders. Even through market volatility, Bitcoin’s resilience has earned it the title of “digital gold,” but its limited scalability, higher transaction costs, and high pricing leave room for other blockchains like Bitgert and its $BRISE coin to thrive.

Bitgert’s Competitive Edge

Bitgert was launched with the sole purpose of tackling the issues of scalability and transaction costs. Bitgert’s native Brise chain offers solutions to problems like scalability, interoperability, transaction costs, etc. Bitgert makes use of the Proof of Authority consensus mechanism. With this mechanism, Bitgert’s Brise chain requires less computational time and power, promoting efficiency and sustainability. The transaction speed of Bitgert’s Brise chain is 100k TPS, which is faster than that of any other blockchain.

Bitgert also offers all the transactions at a near-zero transaction cost. Owing to these features, the Bitgert ecosystem is also expanding at a rapid pace. Projects like Bitgert.exchange, PayBrise, a real estate marketplace, etc., have emerged in this ecosystem. Bitgert is also partnering with a lot of DeFi projects to expand the Bitgert ecosystem

Conclusion

Bitcoin has earned the name for itself through many years of resilience. But this is time for reform, and people are switching from Bitcoin to Bitgert. Bitgert’s 800k members community is growing by the day, and people are interested in investing in Bitgert’s $BRISE coin. The profitability of Bitgert’s $BRISE coin is much higher than that of Bitcoin, as the latter is priced higher. So, if you are considering investing, Bitgert’s $BRISE coin may be the right choice.

