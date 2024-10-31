Bitcoin’s on Top, & BlockDAG’s 100% Bonus Might Just Tip the Scales—Will It Be the Big Win?

There’s a common regret among those who missed out on early opportunities with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Solana. Many express a wish that they had engaged sooner. Thankfully, the digital currency world periodically presents new gems. Currently, it’s BlockDAG’s turn, a pioneering layer 1 blockchain designed to completely transform the crypto landscape from scratch.

Since its introduction, BlockDAG (BDAG) has swiftly achieved numerous milestones, including amassing over $105.4 million, selling 14.6 billion coins, and providing an extraordinary 2100% surge in value to its earliest backers.

The recent successful testnet launch has converted many sceptics into believers, and with the offer of a 100% bonus on BDAG coin purchases, big-time players are starting to pay serious attention, with some individual purchases reaching upwards of $3 million.

Testnet Success: Demonstrating BlockDAG’s Capabilities

For any cryptocurrency initiative, the testnet phase is crucial—it’s the stage where ideas are either realised or abandoned. BlockDAG’s testnet has been nothing short of successful, showcasing the network’s capability, speed, and scalability and impressing developers and early adopters alike.

This positive feedback underpins BlockDAG’s commitment to overcoming traditional blockchain challenges, and the outstanding testnet results fuel excitement for the upcoming early mainnet launch. The growing interest from developers and cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the globe is palpable.

BlockDAG Launches BDAG100: Claim 100% Bonus Now!

Due to overwhelming demand and robust community backing, BlockDAG recently unveiled a new promotional code: BDAG100. This limited-time promotion provides a substantial benefit—a 100% bonus on any BDAG coin purchase, effectively doubling the contributions of early participants.

This initiative celebrates BlockDAG’s achievements and reflects its dedication to rewarding community members and boosting user involvement. By introducing the BDAG100 code, BlockDAG aims to draw more users into its dynamic ecosystem, thereby accelerating its growth and establishing its presence in the competitive blockchain industry.

Facts Speak: BlockDAG’s $105.4M Presale & 2100% Increase

BlockDAG’s presale phase has proven to be a pivotal moment. With $105.4 million already raised and the price per BDAG coin increasing from $0.001 to $0.022, the presale is a clear testament to the community’s trust in BlockDAG’s trajectory. The 2100% price surge from the first batch underscores the strong belief in its long-term viability.

High-net-worth individuals are making purchases as significant as $3 million, and everyday buyers are continuously joining the presale. With the mainnet launch in view and each presale batch selling out quicker than the last, BlockDAG’s journey is one of rapid advancement and robust support.

Should You Buy BDAG Now?

Those who participated in BlockDAG’s journey from the first presale batch are now enjoying an impressive 2100% return, as the price per BDAG rose to $0.022 by batch 25.

However, new participants still have the opportunity to achieve substantial gains. With the mainnet launch imminent and a predicted price rise to $30, those entering the current $0.022 price point could see their stakes multiply.

It’s important to note that this price level may not last long. With significant purchases being made using the ongoing 100% bonus code, BDAG’s value could skyrocket at any moment. Although it might seem late in the presale game, there is still a chance to secure a significant return, potentially up to 30,000x—if one acts swiftly.

Learn About BlockDAG – Act Now Before Prices Increase: