The Ethereum network may slash deposit times to just 13 seconds. According to CoinDesk, a top developer outlined how the Fast Confirmation Rule could reduce deposit times from Layer 1 to Layer 2 networks by up to 98%. This development comes as the broader market shows renewed optimism with BTC at $71,450 holding above key support and the bitcoin price benefiting from six consecutive days of ETF inflows totaling $962 million. ETH at $2,182 with commodity classification. SOL at $91 with golden cross. While the bitcoin price and Ethereum upgrades dominate the headlines, smart investors are quietly positioning in Pepeto at $0.000000186 before the presale window closes and this ground floor entry disappears forever.

Pepeto Is Where the Real Gains Will Come From While the Bitcoin Price Makes Measured Moves

The bitcoin price conversation is picking up again, but many traders are shifting their focus to Pepeto because it offers something Bitcoin at $71,450 simply cannot: the chance to get in before the crowd arrives. The PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion token is directing PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange toward the $45 billion meme coin economy. These three products are close to ready and will create dedicated infrastructure that this massive market has never had.

The SolidProof audit confirms every contract is clean. Over 4 billion tokens permanently burned create visible scarcity that tightens every day. The 194% staking APY means your tokens start earning more tokens the moment you buy. With $8.2 million raised from thousands of believers, the presale is moving fast. The bitcoin price may climb 15% to 40% from here, which is solid for a $1.37 trillion asset.

But the kind of returns that actually change lives and create the success stories people talk about for years do not come from a $1.37 trillion asset recovering to previous highs. They come from presale entries like $0.000000186 where three dedicated products and the PEPE cofounder who already built $7 billion create the demand event that confirmed exchange listings bring when millions of new buyers discover the project for the first time.

Bitcoin Price at $71,450 Benefits From Institutional ETF Demand

According to Bloomberg, the bitcoin price at $71,450 reflects strong institutional demand with $962 million in ETF inflows over six days. BlackRock and Fidelity continue leading the charge. Analysts target $80,000 to $100,000 by year end. The bitcoin price recovery is real and backed by serious money. But the multiplication that turns normal investments into fortunes does not come from a $1.37 trillion token recovering to all time highs. It comes from $0.000000186 where the PEPE cofounder builds three products for a $45 billion market with confirmed listings approaching.

Ethereum at $2,182 Gets Faster With New Deposit Technology

ETH at $2,182 with SEC commodity status and the new Fast Confirmation Rule potentially slashing deposit times by 98%. Analysts target $4,000 to $5,800. A strong ecosystem play with real technological improvements. But even a move to $5,800 from $2,182 is about 170%. The bitcoin price crowd seeking life changing returns finds them at $0.000000186 where three products and presale pricing create the kind of entry that $250 billion tokens cannot offer.

The Bitcoin Price Will Keep Climbing but This Presale Entry Is About to Disappear and It Will Never Come Back

The bitcoin price will keep making headlines. ETH will keep getting faster. The market will keep growing. But the presale at $0.000000186 is on a countdown that does not care about any of that. Each stage that fills reprices permanently higher. The PEPE cofounder delivered $7 billion. Three products are close to ready. The SolidProof audit protects every buyer. The 194% staking APY is live right now. $8.2 million raised proves serious demand.

This is your last window to get in at ground floor pricing. Once the stages fill and confirmed exchange listings arrive, this entry is gone forever. The bitcoin price will still be there tomorrow. This presale price will not. It will be gone permanently once the stages fill. Act now before the countdown ends and you are left watching from the outside as the PEPE cofounder delivers what he has been building.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg

How does the bitcoin price affect Pepeto?

Strong bitcoin price creates confidence. Capital rotates into presale entries. Pepeto captures that flow at $0.000000186.

Can Pepeto outperform the bitcoin price?

BTC targets 15% to 40%. Pepeto at presale pricing targets 269x to 537x. Presale entries create fundamentally different outcomes.

Is the bitcoin price presale window closing?

Yes. Stages reprice permanently. The 194% APY compounds daily. $8.2 million already raised. Act before this price disappears.