Bitcoin News: Investors Begin To Fold on BTC in Search of Greater Rewards

While the market is suffering from a notable correction, this crypto slump mirrors 2020’s December preceding the parabolic 2021 bull run. Bearish factors have dampened enthusiasm as investors begin to fold in search of greater rewards, though Bitcoin is expected to swiftly recover and reach $150,000-$175,000 in 2025. Here’s the rundown.

Discover Why Rollblock Is Gaining Significant Attention During The Presale

Rollblock is poised to lead the gaming sector in this bull run, driven by its robust fundamentals and groundbreaking monetary strategies that fuel engagement and sustained growth. Over 20,000 members have registered so far, a number that’s expected to quadruple by the peak of the bull run.

The recent integration of sports betting services marks a pivotal moment for the platform, allowing users to wager on prominent sporting events and major worldwide sporting leagues. Combined with its diverse library of over 7,000 games, Rollblock delivers a dynamic and rewarding gaming experience that appeals to various demographics in the space.

Secured by advanced blockchain technology and fortified with AI safeguards, Rollblock ensures all bets conducted on the platform are immutable and transparent. In addition, Rollblock was recently audited by SolidProof and licensed by Gaming Anjouan, separating Rollblock from the myriad of sham projects in the cryptocurrency space.

The platform’s revenue-sharing mechanism also reinforces its ecosystem by allocating 30% of its revenue toward RBLK token buybacks. Of these, 60% are burned to reduce supply, while the rest are distributed as staking rewards, enhancing the platform’s value and encouraging long-term participation.

Bearish Factors Dampen Short-Term Enthusiasm For Bitcoin In The Bull Run

Bitcoin has experienced its first weekly decline since Donald Trump’s election victory, dropping below $96,000 from its peak of $108,000 earlier this month. Part of a broader market correction, Bitcoin’s downturn proceeds from the Federal Reserve’s announcement of slower rate cuts for 2025, which dampened speculative enthusiasm for Bitcoin spurred by Trump’s pro-crypto stance.

Additionally, the Fed’s hawkish pivot and wider global uncertainty triggered profit-taking across the market, with Bitcoin leading a sell-off that saw $258 million in liquidations, including $30 million in BTC long positions.

Despite the current slump, many experts view this as a healthy correction within a broader upward trend. Predictions of Bitcoin climbing to $150,000 or higher by 2025 remain intact, fueled by increasing institutional interest and potential regulatory reforms under Trump’s administration seven months following from the Bitcoin halving in April. With this, proposals for a national Bitcoin reserve and the anticipated expansion of BTC ETFs enhance long-term optimism for Bitcoin during this bull run.

Overall, Bitcoin’s historical resilience during corrections suggests that this downturn may set the stage for renewed bullish momentum heading into 2025, especially as institutional support and market confidence gradually rebuild.

Don’t Miss Out On RBLK When The Market Recovers!

This correction is consistent with historical market cycles and should be seen as a natural pause rather than a bearish signal to be afraid of. Bitcoin is expected to recover in Q1 2025, and Rollblock could become a rising star in the iGaming space this bull run.

Now priced at $0.043 in its ninth presale phase, RBLK offers a rare chance for investors to enter the highly lucrative and rapidly evolving iGaming market. With potential 50-100x returns up for grabs, you don’t want to miss out on RBLK!

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino