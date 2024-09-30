Bitcoin Malaysia Conference 2024 Set to Ignite Innovation in Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 30th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE, Southeast Asia’s Bitcoin community is set to converge at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur on October 3rd, 2024 for the highly anticipated Bitcoin Malaysia Conference 2024, in partnership with IOV2055 (Internet of Values 2055), a community-driven initiative dedicated to fostering unity and driving innovation in the tech sector.



Malaysia’s first Bitcoin Conference will unite industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and advancements in Bitcoin. The event aims to deepen institutional understanding of Bitcoin as an asset class, drive broader adoption, and inspire the next generation of developers to build on top of the world’s most valuable blockchain, currently valued at $1.3 trillion.



The conference will feature a lineup of reputable speakers, including Scarlett Chai, Country Manager of Luno Malaysia, Mr. Mong Chung Chee, APAC VP of the Hong Kong Fiduciary Association, and Jeff Yin, Founder of Merlin Chain. Attendees will gain invaluable insights, such as Jagdish Pandya, Founder of BlockOn, presenting a macro investment thesis on how Bitcoin could expand from $1T to $10T. Suhanna Husein, CEO of CoKeeps, will discuss how Malaysia is positioning itself as a welcoming hub for the growing digital asset sector.

The conference, held in partnership with IOV2055 and supported by MDEC, reflects a maturing industry that is actively working to build bridges in a landscape often marked by fragmentation and silos. Harpreet Singh Maan, Founder of IKKA.io and Co-Founder of the IOV2055 event series, emphasizes that this collaboration aims to foster greater connectivity and dialogue between diverse stakeholders, including industry leaders, regulators, institutional investors, and governments. By bringing these groups together, the event seeks to drive innovation, policy discussions, and collective growth across various blockchain and crypto ecosystems.

“We’re thrilled to bring together such a diverse group of experts to explore the future of Bitcoin,” said Colbert Low, from Bitcoin Malaysia. “This event is a unique opportunity for individuals, institutions and government to connect and learn from the best in the field.”

“As co-organizers of the Bitcoin Malaysia Conference 2024 and co-founders of IOV2055, I am excited to unite industry leaders and innovators in Kuala Lumpur. This conference is a pivotal platform for sharing insights, fostering collaboration, and driving the future of Bitcoin and blockchain technology in the Asia Pacific Region. Join us as we ignite innovation and shape the digital landscape together!”

– Harpreet Singh Maan, Co – Founder IOV2055, Founder Ikka.io & Blocklime.

In addition to keynote speeches, the conference will offer panel discussions, an interactive Bitcoin Education Wall, and networking opportunities with international delegates including Dunstan Teo from SOV Singapore, Parth Pathak from Nakamoto Hub based in Dubai and Preston from Bitboy, the 1st-ever Web3 Gaming Device building a vertically integrated gaming ecosystem on Bitcoin.

