Earlier this week, Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. experienced large outflows as Bitcoin’s price dropped to $93,000. However, analysts view the dip as a typical phase in bullish cycles and expect a rebound soon.

On the wallet front, Plus Wallet and Phantom Wallet are gaining attention. Plus Wallet has become a popular crypto DeFi wallet among traders seeking efficiency along with passive income options. Its innovative Unified Balances Wallet feature makes portfolio management faster and more convenient for active users.

Meanwhile, the latest Phantom Wallet update shows the platform now supports the Base Blockchain. This move aims to simplify access to Base tokens, decentralized apps, and community-driven projects like meme coins.

Bitcoin ETFs Hit with Major Outflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. saw major withdrawals as Bitcoin’s price dropped below $93,000. On Nov. 25, these funds recorded $438.38 million in outflows, breaking a five-day streak of inflows. This activity followed a record $3.38 billion in inflows the previous week.

Bitwise’s BITB led the outflows with $280.73 million, followed by Grayscale’s GBTC and Fidelity’s FBTC with $158.24 million and $134.72 million, respectively. BlackRock’s IBIT stood out, gaining $267.79 million in inflows. The withdrawals coincided with Bitcoin falling over 6%, from $98,850 to $92,775. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at over $96,000, having gained 1.41% over the past 24 hours.

Phantom Wallet Update: Base Blockchain Integration

Phantom Wallet has introduced support for the Base blockchain, making it easier for users to access Base tokens, dApps, and memes. This integration is expected to strengthen Base’s ecosystem by attracting more users and liquidity, driven by its low transaction fees.

Community members are optimistic, with some predicting a rise in Base-related tokens like Clanker and meme coins. This Phantom Wallet update aligns with the platform’s multi-chain approach and highlights Base’s growing role in DeFi, with many calling this period a promising ‘Base season.’

Plus Wallet: Streamlined Crypto Management

The crypto market moves quickly, and users seeking the best returns need a wallet that makes managing assets simple and fast. Plus Wallet perfectly meets this need with its Unified Wallet Balances feature, which displays all holdings on a single screen. With all their information visible at a glance, users can avoid the hassle of switching between wallets. This makes it easier to stay organized, even with diverse portfolios.

Plus Wallet also provides robust cross-chain access, enabling users to connect to multiple networks with ease. This allows users to explore various projects and join exciting opportunities early. On the security front, Plus Wallet employs advanced encryption and two-factor authentication, including Face ID and PIN codes, to safeguard assets from unauthorized access.

Staying true to its motto, “More is More,” Plus Wallet adds further value with a rewards system that lets users earn by swapping crypto on the app. Traders can efficiently manage assets, access multiple networks, and earn easy passive income—all from a user-friendly platform. By combining flexibility with ease of use, Plus Wallet stands out as one of the top crypto DeFi wallets for both beginners and seasoned traders, providing all the tools needed to succeed in a fast-paced market.

Final Thoughts

Despite recent Bitcoin ETF outflows, investors are still keeping an eye on Bitcoin’s potential to bounce back. This event also highlights the importance of having reliable tools that help users react quickly and manage their assets.

Phantom Wallet’s update with Base blockchain integration makes it easier to explore tokens, dApps, and projects while supporting Base’s ecosystem. On the other hand, Plus Wallet raises the bar for crypto DeFi wallets. With easy-to-use tracking tools, solid security, and unlimited rewards, it’s perfect for both beginners and experienced users looking to stay on top of market trends and boost their earnings.

