Bitcoin Climbs to $70K; Plus Wallet’s 15-Min Listings Lead the Way, as Binance Announces Paymonade Collaboration

With Bitcoin’s recent surge past the $70K mark, the spotlight is back on the importance of timing in crypto investing, especially after last week’s $271 million in liquidations. But, as in any high-stakes game, having the right tools can make all the difference.

Platforms like Binance and Plus Wallet are changing the way people manage digital assets. Binance’s new partnership with Paymonade introduces direct crypto-to-card sales, making conversions smoother and faster for users.

Meanwhile, Plus Wallet stands out with its 15-minute token listing process, bypassing long wait times, and an exclusive invoicing tool for freelancers and businesses. These strategic innovations put Plus Wallet in direct competition with top crypto wallets, setting new standards for user-focused solutions.

Market Risks: Bitcoin Hits $70K, $271M Liquidated

As Bitcoin crosses the $70K mark, new data from CoinGlass highlights the crucial role of timing and careful leverage management in crypto investing. Crypto Liquidations hit $271 million last week, with Ethereum leading at $72.97 million and Bitcoin following at $56.55 million. These figures vividly illustrate how sudden price drops can impact even the most established assets.

Long-position traders took the hardest hit when overly optimistic market bets fell short, emphasizing the need for strategic caution. While today’s rally brings some hope, recent liquidations remind us that navigating crypto’s volatility requires careful timing and moderation.

Crypto Made Easier: Binance Partners with Paymonade

Binance has teamed up with Paymonade, announcing a new partnership that lets users sell crypto directly to their credit or debit cards. This collaboration allows Binance users to convert their crypto holdings into local currency and deposit the funds straight onto their bank cards, making selling quicker.

As the service rolls out worldwide, users must complete identity verification with both Binance and Paymonade to ensure security. This move is part of Binance’s ongoing efforts to enhance its platform, offering more user-friendly transaction options while maintaining top-notch security and regulatory compliance.

Fast Listings & Smooth Invoicing: Plus Wallet Stands Out

Plus Wallet’s streamlined token listing process lets new tokens go live in just 15 minutes. Unlike Binance or Trust Wallet, which make token issuers wait for weeks in long queues, Plus Wallet offers a fast and accessible way to hit the market without delay.

This rapid approach doesn’t just benefit issuers; it’s a win for traders too. By providing quicker access to a wider selection of tokens, Plus Wallet keeps trading opportunities fresh and exciting, ensuring a steady stream of new assets to explore.

On top of that, Plus Wallet simplifies invoicing, making life easier for freelancers and businesses. The invoicing tool allows users to create and share payment requests in either cryptocurrency or fiat, like USD. This flexibility is ideal for those looking to manage transactions smoothly in today’s evolving digital economy.

These features have earned Plus Wallet a strong reputation as a top Trust Wallet alternative. But it doesn’t stop there. It delivers everything you’d expect from a 2024 crypto wallet, including top-notch security, support for diverse assets, and seamless usability.

Altogether, Plus Wallet offers a comprehensive and user-friendly experience, empowering both individuals and businesses to manage their crypto needs confidently and effortlessly.

Key Takeaway

Recent swings in the crypto market highlight how crucial strategic timing and reliable tools have become. Binance’s collaboration with Paymonade expands transaction options, simplifying crypto-to-card conversions for users.

While Binance makes moves, Plus Wallet is carving out a name for itself. Combining efficiency with flexibility, Plus Wallet addresses the needs of today’s crypto users through features like lightning-fast token listings and a seamless invoicing tool.

Tailored for both individuals and businesses, Plus Wallet ensures smooth crypto management. More than just a Trust Wallet alternative, it goes beyond expectations, offering simplicity and speed. From quick token listings to easy payment handling, Plus Wallet empowers users to optimize their crypto experience confidently.

Plus Wallet: