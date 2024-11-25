Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $99K as Investors Eye This New Altcoin for the Next Big 100x Breakout

Bitcoin’s price is ready to hit a massive new peak at $100,000 as the broader crypto market soars with optimism. Meanwhile, savvy traders are also showing interest in Rollblock’s viral presale that has raised nearly $6 million in record time.

Bitcoin (BTC) Gets Closer to $100K Milestone Amidst Increasing Crypto Adoption

Bitcoin’s price has been consistently breaking records since Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections. Analysts believe that Trump’s administration might create a national Bitcoin reserve which would legitimize BTC as a government backed asset. If that happens, Bitcoin is likely to lead the upcoming crypto revolution and establish a price point beyond the $100K mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $98,751.05 after an intraday increase of 0.17%. While Bitcoin’s volume has decreased by 27.57% over the past 24 hours, this dip can be attributed to its RSI falling into the overbought zone on the BTC/USDT daily chart. Despite this, analysts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s community sentiment which is still very bullish. Market experts believe Bitcoin’s ongoing rally will continue towards the $114,281 resistance level.

Rollblock (RBLK) Demand Skyrockets Amongst Bullish Market Sentiment

Rollblock is experiencing a huge surge in demand as the token is poised to deliver up to 880% returns to early investors by the end of its presale. Since Rollblock is already disrupting the $500bn per annum global gambling market, analysts believe the platform’s native RBLK token will continue to hit new highs before its official launch on the open market. If these optimistic predictions are proven true, Rollblock could experience a massive 100x rally on launch day.

Since Bitcoin is injecting positive momentum into the crypto market, savvy traders are turning towards Rollblock to earn a weekly passive income. With Rollblock’s revenue sharing model, the platform repurchases RBLK using up to 30% of its weekly revenue and distributes 40% of these repurchased tokens to current holders.

Aside from the staking rewards, traders can also benefit from Rollblock’s deflationary tokenomics as the platform removes the remaining 60% of repurchased tokens from its circulating supply every week. Through this strategic mechanism, Rollblock ensures that the token’s demand always stays high while the supply is capped at 1 billion tokens.

While traders can earn big by investing in Rollblock, they can also bring the fun and thrill back to crypto trading by playing Rollblock’s 7,000+ AI-powered games. Instead of traditional play to earn tokens that fail to offer engaging games, Rollblock’s gaming library features a mix of classic casino games as well as new Web3 powered titles like car racing, horse racing and KENO. Before the token’s official launch, Rollblock will also add a betting feature to its platform which allows users to place high stakes bets on sports leagues such as the UFC, MMA, NBA, F1, NFL and more.

Given this impressive ecosystem, it is no surprise that Rollblock is seeing a huge influx of whale investments that have helped the platform raise nearly $6 million in presale. Despite its huge potential for gains, RBLK tokens are still selling for just $0.036 each which is a huge buying opportunity for savvy traders who want to make exponential gains in early 2025. Add a 50% bonus to the mix and Rollblock looks super inviting.

