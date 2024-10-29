Bitcoin 2025 Las Vegas Conference Discount Code “CRYPTOSNAKE” Sparks Early Buzz for Epic Event at The Venetian

The buzz is already mounting for Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, and the release of the Bitcoin 2025 discount code “CRYPTOSNAKE” is adding extra excitement as the countdown begins. Slated for May 27-29, 2025, this major Bitcoin conference will be held at the luxurious Venetian Resort, promising a blend of cutting-edge discussions, high-profile speakers, and valuable networking opportunities against a stunning Italian-inspired backdrop. Crypto enthusiasts, industry leaders, and curious newcomers are gearing up to attend, with the “CRYPTOSNAKE” discount code offering a 10% savings on tickets across all access tiers, from Festival Passes to Whale Passes.

The conference follows last year’s Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, which set the bar high by attracting an impressive list of speakers and guests. Attendees were captivated by insights from influential figures, including former President Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Cathie Wood of Ark Invest, Michael Saylor from MicroStrategy, whistleblower Edward Snowden, and even comedian and social commentator Russell Brand. Beyond the speakers, the event was a networking hub, featuring popular YouTubers and the influential Winklevoss twins. With such a lineup, Bitcoin 2024 created an electric atmosphere and left the crypto world buzzing.

Bitcoin 2025 looks set to build on this momentum, attracting a similar lineup of renowned voices and welcoming key industry insiders like Fred King, a.k.a. CryptoSnake. Known for his expertise and influence in the Bitcoin community, CryptoSnake will be attending as a guest, adding even more energy and expertise to the gathering.

Held at The Venetian, Bitcoin 2025 promises attendees a top-tier experience, with a blend of high-end networking spaces, breakout sessions, and expert-led workshops. Ticket options for every level of interest ensure that all attendees can make the most of the conference, with the “CRYPTOSNAKE” discount code offering a simple way to save 10% at checkout on any ticket type.