bioAffinity Technologies Appoints J. Michael Edwards as Chief Financial Officer

Edwards has been bioAffinity’s interim CFO since Sept 15.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive tests for the detection of early-stage cancer, said on Thursday that J. Michael Edwards has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Edwards has been bioAffinity’s interim CFO since Sept 15 and previously served as bioAffinity consulting CFO from 2014 to 2023, overseeing the company’s initial public offering (IPO) in 2022.

Edwards will report directly to Maria Zannes, bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO , the company said.

Maria Zannes, bioAffinity Technologies President and CEO, commenting on the appointment said, “We are delighted to welcome Michael back to our executive leadership team. He was key to our successful IPO and instrumental in setting up the financial infrastructure and internal controls of our public company. His experience and deep familiarity with bioAffinity make him the ideal CFO to oversee the long-term financial and strategic direction of the Company, including the ongoing commercialization of CyPath® Lung.”

Edwards said, “I am very pleased to rejoin bioAffinity as we bring CyPath® Lung to market. I look forward to leveraging my experience to provide responsible stewardship and operational excellence, with a steadfast commitment to ethics and safety. As the company enters this pivotal commercialization stage, I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive long-term growth, build shareholder value, and ultimately benefit patients at risk for lung cancer.”

About J. Michael Edwards

According to the report, Edwards has more than three decades of experience in financial management and business strategy. Previously, he was CFO of CytoBioscience Inc., which develops and manufactures instruments for disease analysis and treatment, and OncoVista Innovative Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that develops targeted anticancer therapies by utilizing tumor-associated biomarkers. Earlier in his career, Edwards held finance positions at BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Ilex Oncology, Inc. He is a certified public accountant who began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Edwards earned his MBA from The University of Texas McCombs School of Business in Austin.

About CyPath Lung

CyPath Lung uses proprietary advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis helps determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. Clinical study results demonstrated that CyPath® Lung had 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Diagnosing and treating early-stage lung cancer can improve outcomes and increase patient survival.

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and other diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies.