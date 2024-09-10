Binghatti Announces Worldwide Architectural Photography Competition with Prize Purse Valued at Over Half a Million Dollars

The competition, launched in partnership with Dubai Design District (d3) and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, offers outstanding prizes, including an apartment, Mercedes-Benz Car and more

The judging panel includes esteemed public figures, industry experts and Hollywood celebrities

d3 will host workshops and panel discussions to raise awareness, help photographers fine-tune their skills and find inspiration through its architecture community

Additional details were announced via Binghatti social platforms

Leading Dubai property developer Binghatti joins forces with Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative ecosystem part of TECOM Group PJSC, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (DCAA) to launch a high-rewards architectural photography competition for creatives worldwide. With a total prize pool valued at AED 2,000,000 (approximately USD 544,528), the global 200/20 competition aims to empower the creative community and celebrate outstanding technical skills and ingenuity. It will run from September 2024 to March 2025, awarding 20 photographers in a grand ceremony in Dubai.

Participants will vie for a range of exceptional prizes, ranging from a luxurious apartment in one of Binghatti’s developments to an exclusive collection of high-end products by Binghatti partners, including a Mercedes-Benz Car and a Jacob&Co timepiece. Photographers will also be featured in Binghatti’s publication, raising their profile among a targeted readership.

The competition will be judged by a distinguished local and international panel featuring Binghatti’s Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti, renowned Emirati photographer Ali Eissa; Senior Vice President of d3 Khadijah Al Bastaki; Emirati photographer and forensic expert Jassim Al Awadhi; and world-famous art photographer and film producer Artem Shestakov. The judging panel will evaluate the entries submitted within the competition’s 200 days based on the criteria of creativity, composition, technical skill, and emotional impact before narrowing down to 20 winners.

“We are proud to announce our biggest photography contest yet. The 200|20 Photography competition is a celebration of artistic excellence and a testament to Binghatti’s commitment to inspiring and celebrating art in all our endeavours. By providing this platform for artists to showcase their work, this competition aims to foster innovation and celebrate outstanding achievement in the global arts community,” said Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti.

“Our collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Dubai Design District (d3) underscores our shared vision of elevating the arts and creating opportunities for creative talent to flourish. Together, we are not only celebrating photography but also fostering a vibrant cultural dialogue that resonates globally,” he added.

During the competition, d3 will host expert-led photography workshops to help artists sharpen their technical skills to create eye-catching architectural photography. Renowned architects in d3 will also lead insightful panel discussions to raise awareness and knowledge about the design sector while underscoring Dubai’s expansive and global architectural sector.

Binghatti announced details and logistics about the competition on their social media platforms. This competition represents a landmark opportunity for artists to showcase their talents globally, underscoring the company’s commitment to fostering innovation within the international creative community.

https://www.binghatti.com

About Binghatti Developers:

Binghatti is an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai headed by Chairman & Head of Architecture Muhammad BinGhatti. The dynamic company offers a wide array of real estate developments distinguished by its groundbreaking architectural design. It currently operates across multiple prominent districts within the emirate including Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Jaddaf, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Science Park ,Liwan, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. Binghatti is renowned for pioneering the development of branded real estate through its collaborations with global luxury brands from various fields including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and Jacob&Co. The company possesses bold plans for expansion in the coming years with a particular focus on augmenting its real estate portfolio in Dubai.

About Dubai Design District (d3)

Dubai Design District (d3), a member of TECOM Group PJSC, is a global creative ecosystem dedicated to design, fashion, architecture and art. In line with Dubai’s position as the leading business destination for the region and beyond, d3 is an industry-pioneering concept that enables people and businesses to grow and co-create whilst simultaneously providing a solid platform for creativity. Strategically located in the heart of Dubai, d3 is one of the city’s lifestyle and business districts that challenges thousands of people to rethink the regular.

With state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the industry and a business-friendly framework, the community offers creative talent the tools for collaboration and growth, further reinforcing Dubai’s status as a UNESCO Creative City of Design. d3 is a cutting-edge retail district offering a variety of multi-brand boutiques, fashion brands, and art and design studios. The world’s leading luxury brands, design companies and creatives, including architects, interior designers, photography studios, product and fashion designers, call d3 home. Some of the region’s most popular events take place in d3 and attract international artists and audiences to cultural and fashion exhibitions and gatherings such as Dubai Design Week, Dubai Fashion Week and Sole DXB. The district also regularly hosts a roster of industry talks, workshops and educational programming, accessible to people of all ages.

d3 is home to TECOM Group PJSC’s business incubator – in5 – that aims to support the fashion and design industries by offering students and entrepreneurs the opportunity to transform their ideas into successful commercial ventures. This ecosystem is further supported by the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the region’s only university exclusively dedicated to design and innovation, which offers a curriculum crafted with the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and The New School’s Parsons School of Design. The district also features the city’s first canal side recreational development, The Block. The open-air destination offers a range of different outdoor and leisure areas including a basketball and volleyball court, a skate park, outdoor gym and climbing wall.