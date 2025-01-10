Binance Lists ChainGPT (CGPT): A New Era for AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

ChainGPT (CGPT), a leader in blockchain AI solutions, has announced its listing on Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange.

The addition of ChainGPT (CGPT) to Binance marks a significant milestone for both the project and the platform’s vast user community. ChainGPT is renowned for leveraging AI to tackle challenges in the blockchain industry, aligning seamlessly with Binance’s mission to support cutting-edge technologies.

This listing boosts the global recognition of ChainGPT while enhancing the accessibility and tradability of CGPT tokens for Binance users. Furthermore, it underscores ChainGPT’s commitment to expanding its ecosystem and delivering AI-powered tools and solutions tailored for developers and businesses.

Ilan Rakhmanov, Founder of ChainGPT and CEO of ChainGPT Software, remarked;

“We are thrilled to be listed on Binance. This listing highlights the growing importance of artificial intelligence in blockchain technology. As the demand for smarter, more efficient blockchain tools rises, projects like ours are poised to lead the way. The Binance listing is a validation of ChainGPT’s potential to drive meaningful innovation in the space.”

Listing Details:

Trading Pairs: CGPT/USDC, CGPT/USDT

Deposit Availability: Deposits for ChainGPT (CGPT) are now open, allowing users to prepare for trading.

Withdrawal Opening: Withdrawals will be available starting January 11, 2024, at 13:00 (UTC).

Listing Fee: Binance has waived the listing fee for this token.

Alongside ChainGPT, AIXBT by Virtuals (AIXBT) and Cookie DAO (COOKIE) will also be listed on Binance. For further information, users are encouraged to visit Binance’s official announcements page.

About ChainGPT

Established in 2023, ChainGPT is a leading innovator in AI-powered tools for the blockchain and Web3 industries. The project aims to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and AI by creating transformative solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Utilizing advanced AI techniques, ChainGPT provides tools such as SDKs and APIs for automated smart contract generation, a Web3 AI chatbot, an NFT generator, and an IDO launchpad.

With collaborations involving major industry players like Google, Nvidia, and BNB Chain, ChainGPT continues to lead the development of efficient and user-friendly AI solutions in the blockchain space. Despite being a young initiative, ChainGPT is dedicated to revolutionizing the convergence of blockchain and AI, striving to unlock the potential of autonomous AI agents in Web3.

For more information, visit: https://www.chaingpt.org/

